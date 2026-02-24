Greenburgh NewsTop News Youth Charged in Stabbing Incident on Bus in Greenburgh Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 12 February 24, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo— A 15-year-old male teen was charged Tuesday with stabbing an adult male during a dispute on a Westchester County Bee-Line bus as it traveled along Route 119 in the Town of Greenburgh. Greenburgh and Westchester County Police responded about 10:25 a.m. to a report of an altercation on board the bus near the border with White Plains.Support our Sponsors Greenburgh police officers detained the 15-year-old at the scene and turned him over to the County Police, which investigates crimes that occur on the Bee-Line system. The juvenile, who was not named, is currently in custody at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and will be charged with Assault 1st Degree, a felony. Due to his age, the matter will be handled in Westchester County Family Court. The victim was taken by Greenburgh EMS to Westchester Medical Center with wounds to his head, chest and one of his hands. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit. The bus was taken out of service and the crime scene was processed by detectives from the Forensic Investigations Unit. Detectives are also obtaining video from the bus from Liberty Lines personnel. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police. The department maintains telephone and electronic tips lines so the public can provide information confidentially or anonymously. Tips can be left at (800) 898-8477 or by email or text messages at tips@wccops.com. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Greenburgh NewsTop News Youth Charged in Stabbing Incident on Bus in Greenburgh February 24, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 15-year-old male teen was charged Tuesday with stabbing an adult male during a dispute on a... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Youth Movement Pays Dividends for SH Girls Program February 24, 2026 By Tom Pedulla After recent dismal results, the future appears to be very bright for the Sleepy Hollow girls’ basketball... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington Students Celebrate World Read Aloud Day February 23, 2026 Students at Irvington elementary schools recently joined millions of readers around the world in celebrating World Read Aloud Day, a... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Latest Challenge To Feiner’s Greenburgh Reign May Be His Toughest Yet February 21, 2026 By Barrett Seaman-- “It’s time.” That terse comment, often repeated of late by Greenburgh Democrats, is being used to justify... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Rivertown Leaders Join Forces To Condemn ICE Tactics And Call For Reform February 19, 2026 By Barrett Seaman-- Inside the first three weeks of February, five rivertown village boards have passed formal resolutions expressing concern... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Village to Assist with Modernization of Franklin Courts February 18, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is lending a hand with the redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin... Read More Historic Rivertowns Treason of the Blackest Dye: An Exhibit February 17, 2026 Beginning on Saturday, February 21, a special exhibit, Treason of the Blackest Dye: The True Story of Arnold, André, and... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Family of Four Displaced by Fire at Tarrytown Home February 16, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- A family of four was displaced early Sunday morning when a fire spread quickly through their home... Read More Rivertowns Sports Ardsley Curling Club’s Danny Casper Still In The Hunt in Cortina February 16, 2026 By Ed Klajman— With little international experience and up against several of the world’s most accomplished teams, Ardsley Curling Club’s... Read More Lifestyles Nordic Buns February 15, 2026 NORDIC BUNS: A happy slappy history By Krista Madsen When I book a vacation, I often try to plan around festivals, eccentric... Read More 12 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint