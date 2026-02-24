Youth Charged in Stabbing Incident on Bus in Greenburgh

February 24, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 15-year-old male teen was charged Tuesday with stabbing an adult male during a dispute on a Westchester County Bee-Line bus as it traveled along Route 119 in the Town of Greenburgh.

Greenburgh and Westchester County Police responded about 10:25 a.m. to a report of an altercation on board the bus near the border with White Plains.

Greenburgh police officers detained the 15-year-old at the scene and turned him over to the County Police, which investigates crimes that occur on the Bee-Line system.

The juvenile, who was not named, is currently in custody at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and will be charged with Assault 1st Degree, a felony. Due to his age, the matter will be handled in Westchester County Family Court.

The victim was taken by Greenburgh EMS to Westchester Medical Center with wounds to his head, chest and one of his hands. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit. The bus was taken out of service and the crime scene was processed by detectives from the Forensic Investigations Unit. Detectives are also obtaining video from the bus from Liberty Lines personnel.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police. The department maintains telephone and electronic tips lines so the public can provide information confidentially or anonymously. Tips can be left at (800) 898-8477 or by email or text messages at tips@wccops.com.