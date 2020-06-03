You’re Part of the COVID-19 Solution, So Pick Up the Phone!

This message comes courtesy of County Legislator Mary Jane Shimsky as a Public Service Announcement:

CONTACT TRACING NEW YORK STATE

You’re a part of the solution…now answer the phone!

You’ve stayed home!

You’re wearing masks!

Now, answer the phone!

As we battle coronavirus together, tracing exposures to COVID is important to stop the spread.The NYS Contact Tracing Program works with confirmed positive COVID-19 people to determine who they have been in contact with.

Trained specialists reach out to those contacts about possible exposure. If you have been identified as a contact you will get a call from “NYS Contact Tracing” (518-387-9993).

Because the disease can be transmitted without symptoms, notifying people about a possible exposure is critical to stop the spread.So, if you get a call from “NYS Contact Tracing” (518-387-9993) please answer. It is confidential and private.

Please Answer the Phoneso we can keep NY moving forwardand stop the spread of COVID-19.health.ny.gov/coronavirus