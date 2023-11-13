Your Vital Support

Community News

November 13, 2023

Our Year-End “Ask”:
Donations from you – our readers – are absolutely essential to the life of The Hudson Independent.  Your contributions preserve our commitment to high-quality, not-for-profit, subscription-free local journalism.

Particularly important is your participation in our year-end fundraising. The results from 2022 were critical to sustaining our work this year. Now we ask for your continued support as 2023 comes to a close.

The past decade has witnessed the disappearance of good professional journalism at the local level, creating information gaps that pose a real danger to the interests of local communities. Your financial support goes a long way in filling that gap.

Along with a growing number of other news organizations, large and small, the Independent is relying on the generosity of its readers. To that end, we formed The Hudson Valley News Foundation, a not-for-profit approved by the IRS for accepting tax-deductible contributions. Yours, in any amount, can be made to the Foundation through:

  • PayPal (including all credit/debit cards) – see Donate button below
  • or by mail to
    The Hud­son Val­ley News Foun­da­tion, Inc.
    PO Box 336
    Irvington, NY 10533

Whether you are a past donor or considering becoming a new one, we hope you will join us in the shared cause of  serious journalism dedicated exclusively to our communities.

Kind year-end regards—and much gratitude—from all of us at the “INDY”



 

 

