August 17, 2022
Yldefonso Veras, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of 84. A visitation will be held at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. An interment will follow at Dale Cemetery on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00am.Read or leave a comment on this story...
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal
August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project
August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...Read More
GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE
August 16, 2022
The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell to assume the position of Chief of Police of the...Read More
Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time
August 16, 2022
Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley...Read More
The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts
August 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...Read More
Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control
August 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane...Read More
The Blaze Is Back!
August 11, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...Read More
Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time
August 10, 2022
By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new...Read More
Regeneron Honored For Its Inclusive Workforce
August 10, 2022
The Arc Westchester has announced that one of its longstanding employment partners, Regeneron in Tarrytown, has been honored with The...Read More
