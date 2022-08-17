August 17, 2022

Yldefonso Veras, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of 84. A visitation will be held at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. An interment will follow at Dale Cemetery on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00am.

