Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News

Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

• Bookmarks: 3

The sculpture, the creation of artist Vinnie Bagwell (far left, dressed in all white) is lowered onto its base on Irvington's Main Street
May 24, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower her dense weight to the pavement and then lift her onto a newly installed base atop a brick wall between Village Hall and the Main Street School. She’ll be just up the hill from where a statue of Rip Van Winkle lounges on the lawn.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

“She” is Yesterday, a bronze sculpture set in marble mined in Minnesota. She is a depiction of a young African girl who was once enslaved by local farmers, sculpted by artist Vinnie Bagwell. Her existence and the history of enslavement in the rivertowns came to light through the research of Irvington’s Sarah Cox and Cathy Sears, the two researchers who discovered her and more than a dozen other enslaved Africans buried in a previously unknown cemetery just up the hill from the Trent Building.

Sarah Cox and Cathy Sears with the plaque that will sit below Yesterday.

Cox and Sears later successfully lobbied the Board of Trustees to agree to placing the work near the center of the village, not far from the newly named Madam C.J. Walker Plaza at the foot of Village Hall.

An official installation ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on June 10th.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

Yesterday Arrives in Irvington

May 24, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower...
Read More
Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets

May 23, 2023
As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...
Read More
Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project

May 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently gave final approval of financial incentives for the major...
Read More
Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

Golf Clinic in Tarrytown

May 22, 2023
Read More
Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last

May 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and...
Read More
Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers

May 19, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- The phrase “to gather” is literally in The Masters School’s mission statement, and on April 29 a...
Read More
Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools

May 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district. Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has...
Read More
Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship

May 18, 2023
Summer 2023 Pruning Project Phase II www.frw-ttown.org Objective Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will...
Read More
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update

May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
36 views
bookmark icon