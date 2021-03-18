Yes, There Will Be Summer Camps This Year!

March 18, 2021

By Kira Ratan–

After one long, cold and isolated winter, summer 2021 is looking better than ever, especially for day camps around Westchester. But, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on for what might be a second summer, children’s camps have had to make tough decisions regarding their programs and maneuver strict safety guidelines set by New York State.

Fortunately, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently added camp staff to their Phase 1b vaccine prioritization list and is encouraging states to deem camp staff as essential workers. These safety measures, combined with prevention methods such as social distancing and mask-wearing, will hopefully make any camp environment safer for both children and adults.

Here’s what camps around in and near the rivertowns are doing this year:

Art XO Studio Summer Camp: Art XO’s studio art camp, located on Main Street in Irvington, will be held in-person this summer, with two separate times based on age group (5-10 year-olds from 10 AM to 1 PM, and 8-12 year-olds from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM). The camp runs through the whole summer, meeting from Monday throughThursday. Sign-ups are per week. In adherence with COVID-19 safety protocols, campers spend most of their time outside. Learn more HERE.

Central Park Dance Summer 2021: Located on Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, Central Park Dance will be offering classes and camps this summer from June 28 through August 27. There will be indoor, outdoor, and virtual options for the whole summer. More details coming soon HERE.

Dobbs Ferry Studio Summer Camp: This outdoor-oriented camp will re-open in person this summer, with daily walks on the Aqueduct trail and the beautiful Dobbs Ferry waterfront, collaborative outdoor earthworks, daily sketchbook challenges, and of course, tons of art-making in (and outside) the studio. There will be four different two-week sessions this summer, each focused on a different element of studio art. Spots are filling up quickly, so make sure to enroll now HERE.

Deerkill Day Camp: After operating for six weeks in Summer 2020 with zero confirmed COVID-19 cases, Deerkill Day Camp in Suffern will re-open this summer. This year, the camp will be held for eight weeks, from June 28 to August 20. The camp has put together a COVID-19 prevention and response plan that can be viewed HERE. Enroll now HERE.

Green Chimneys Summer Camps: Although Green Chimneys is closed to the public in accordance with state recommendations, their Clearpool and Hillside camps located in Carmel and Brewster respectively will operate in-person for summer 2021. There are three sessions being offered for children ages 4-15 starting on June 28 and ending on August 27. Learn more HERE.

House of Sports Summer Camps: Safety first will be the watchword at House of Sports this year, beginning on June 28. Children can choose to enroll for multiple sports or just one, which vary week by week. According to their Website, “during these camps, you can expect our normal, high quality of programming, while also being assured that we are implementing industry-leading Covid-19 protocols and best practices that including distancing measures, cleaning regiments, and limited camp enrollment/reduced facility capacity.” Camp details are HERE.

Mohawk Day Camp: Total enrollment at this White Plains camp will be limited this summer in order to ensure camper safety, and many sessions have already reached capacity. But staff are still awaiting specific guidelines from the New York State Department of Health, as they did last year. For incoming details on protocol and to register, click HERE.

Music Conservatory of Westchester Summer Programs: This music & arts camp will be held in person this summer as three two-week sessions offered Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The camp will run from June 28 until August 6. Health and safety guidelines are in place. Learn more and register HERE.

Oasis Day Camp: Oasis utilizes both the Mercy College campus and The Masters School campus in Dobbs Ferry and is planning on holding all activities in-person this year. Registration is already open! In their Safety Guidelines handbook, the Camp outlined why they believe camp is needed more than ever now, and how they plan to do that as safely as possible. The Camp will run from June 28 through August 20, 2021. Learn more and enroll now HERE.

Shames JCC on the Hudson Day Camps: Both JCC’s day camps, River Friends (ages 3-6) and Twelve Trails (grades K-10) will be in-person this year. According to Diana Olszewski, the Director of Marketing & Communications for the JCC, both camps will be operating at reduced capacity and masks will be required while indoors. Both camps will try to keep campers outside in nature as much as possible, with a plethora of activities for every age group. Click HERE to learn more about the River Friends Day Camp, and click HERE to learn more about Camp Twelve Trails.

Squire Camps: Located on the Maria Regina High School campus in White Plains, Squire will operate both of their camp tracks, Squire Advantage and Squire Sports, for summer 2021. Camp sessions run from June 28 until August 13, and campers can choose from course listings found on the website. For more details, click HERE.

Summer-Tech Camps: Located on the expansive SUNY Purchase campus, the Tech Camps will be operating this summer, although only day camps will run. There will be both an in-person and a virtual camp option this year, with a wide array of programs to choose from, including coding camps, 3-D modeling camp, and outdoor activities. Learn more HERE.

Tarrytown Arts Camp: The camp is moving fully outdoors, this summer, from the Sleepy Hollow High School building to Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow. Because of this move outdoors, the district has opted to suspend the Clay and Architecture program this year. The camp will run from July 12 to July 30. More about the camp can be found HERE.

Teatown Summer Camp: This natural science summer camp in Ossining will be operating this summer in four two-week sessions. According to their website, “Teatown Camp brings kids outside to learn about and explore the natural world in our 1,000-acre preserve. In four two-week sessions, our age-specific activities encourage the spirit of discovery!” The camp is currently establishing COVID-19 protocols in accordance to state guidelines. Read more HERE.

Theater O Arts Camp: Theater O, also in Ossining, will run its summer art camp this year, with both in-person and virtual learning and performance opportunities. The camp has already put together a list of guidelines for their programs, which can be found HERE. Registration is open now for Theater O HERE.

Village of Irvington Summer Day Camp: The Summer Day Camp, run by the Irvington Parks and Recreation Department, tentatively expects to hold camp in-person this year, although the details have not been worked out yet. According to Joseph Archino, the village’s Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, the Department has not yet received formal approval from the Irvington School District, nor are they clear on what the District’s expectations would be for them in terms of COVID safety guidelines. Check back HERE in a few weeks for any updates.

ICYMI – Tarrytown Summer Camp Survey

Can you tell we like surveys yet? The Village has issued a Summer Camp Survey with the purpose to gauge overall interest in running the Tarrytown Day Camp this summer. The Camp did not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With guidance issued, schools running, testing widely available, and vaccine roll out underway, the Village feels we are possibly in a position to roll out camp for Summer 2021. However, if interest is too limited in the camp, we may choose not to run it in 2021.

Please take the survey even if you do not intend to send your child to our camp or any camp. It will help us tremendously with planning.

SURVEY LINK: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XT9DXWJ



The Survey is only a handful of questions (even less if you do not intend to use our camp) and should take no more than 3-4 minutes (less if you do not intend to send your child to camp).



Share the News!







