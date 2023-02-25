Wray Leads Unite Sleepy Hollow Slate Into March Elections

February 25, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

Residents of Sleepy Hollow looking at the list of candidates running for the village Board of Trustees next month can be forgiven for thinking it looks familiar. They are right. The candidates on the Unite Sleepy Hollow ticket this year are in fact identical to those who ran and won in 2019. (Even the photo above is the same.)

Along with Mayor Wray, who seeks an eighth two-year term, is Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione, running for a fourth term, as well as Trustees Tom Andruss and Jared Rodriguez. If re-elected, they will join Trustees Lauren Connell, Sandra Spiro and René León—all of whom are also members of Unite Sleepy Hollow. The non-partisan party formed by Wray in 2015 has essentially run the village since.

No other candidate is registered to run for the three open trustee seats, but Mayor Wray will have a challenger in the person of consulting executive and village volunteer fireman Martin Rutyna (see accompanying story).

While the faces may be the same, the state of the village is one that is in constant motion, as it has been for nearly two decades–because of the massive construction of Edge-on-Hudson, with its nearly 1,200 units of apartments, condos and townhouses, plus a hotel and stores, because of plans for an adjacent park and recreation center to be called Sleepy Hollow Common, and because of the village’s ambitious plans to revitalize the downtown area centered on Beekman Avenue. “We have a lot of stuff going on,” Wray said in an interview with The Hudson Independent, “—all of which has been years in planning. We’re at a point now where a whole lot of these things are coming together.”

Edge-on-Hudson is well along the road to completion, with many units already occupied or under contract. Land that lay fallow for decades after General Motors closed its assembly plant is now generating tax revenues and fees from the developer.

Plans to relocate the village DPW from its current locale to higher ground on the back side of the new Common are well underway, eventually freeing up its old site on River Street for sale and re-development.

Formulating new zoning rules that will attract mixed-use commercial and residential development along the Beekman Avenue corridor is ongoing. The village got a big boost when the state granted it $4.5 million to help achieve that goal (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/sleepy-hollow-gets-a-fat-check-to-fund-its-downtown-re-development/).

Additional improvements are scheduled for Devries Park, a traffic island on Broadway, a skating facility and solar array up by Barnhart Park and a pocket park at the intersection of Cortland and Beekman downtown.

State aid notwithstanding, all of these projects are costing money, and as Wray’s opponent, Martin Rutyna, points out, Sleepy Hollow has accumulated large amounts of bonded debt to fund them. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/challenging-slee…-is-a-tall-order/) By Rutyna’s calculations, barring other changes, 20% of the village’s budget in 2030 will go towards debt service.

Wray’s answer, in essence, is, “we got this.” Edge-on-Hudson, when completed and occupied, will yield some $7 million in tax revenues annually, he says, plus fees paid by the developer. When DPW moves, the old property will be sold and eventually generate tax revenues from its new owner. Throw in grants from the state and Wray believes that the total expected income will more than enough cover the debt. “The issue,” he adds, “is phasing the work on the Common as the tax revenue becomes available to pay the debt service…, but I am confident that we can pay for the Common without raising taxes on existing property owners.”

There will inevitably be bumps in the road to all this. Attracting the right developers for the downtown revitalization can be a challenge. There will be a series of public hearings in the coming months to learn what local residents and business owners want and don’t want. Some residents along Continental Street, which is destined to become a causeway from Broadway down across the Metro North tracks to Edge-on-Hudson and the Common, are already afraid of losing the character of their neighborhood along the ridge to the south of the Common.

By this time next year, Wray predicts the village will be well into the downtown planning phase, halfway through the DPW construction, finished with Devries Park, improved pedestrian access along Broadway, the enhancements to Barnhart Park and a pathway from there down to the Common. After that, the board can turn its attention to such long-term challenges like traffic flow in a village whose population will be a quarter to a third larger, and safer travel for bicycles and pedestrians along the Route 9 corridor.

The Slate

Ken Wray, Mayor:

With both a BA from Columbia and an MS from its Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Wray’s “day job” is as Executive Director of the non-profit Parodneck Foundation, an affordable housing provider in New York City. He guided the village through its negotiations with GM and Edge-on-Hudson’s developers and worked with the Local Development Corporation to structure the financial plan that includes grants from New York State that now total $11 million.

Denise Scaglione, Deputy Mayor:

A village resident since 1999, she left a corporate career to raise her two boys. Active in the school district—the athletic programs in particular, she is credited with establishing the public kayak rack at Horan’s Landing as well as orchestrating the 100th birthday celebration for the late Chick Galella, and championing the Gold Star Mothers memorial in Patriots Park.

Tom Andruss, Trustee:

A Sleepy Hollow resident since 2007, he previously served as a member of the Planning Board, monitoring the Edge-on-Hudson construction. He currently works for a London-based global payroll and payments firm. He has coached in the AYSO soccer program and continues to volunteer as an assistant coach. From 2009 to 2013, Andruss has been an active volunteer with the Westchester Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Jared Rodriguez, Trustee:

A civil engineer by training, Rodriguez is the founder and Principal of the consulting firm Emergent Urban Concepts, as such advising companies and non-profit organizations on sustainability, energy, urbanism and placemaking, transportation and economic development. Prior to his election as a Trustee, he participated in the creation of the village’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan.