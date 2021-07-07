Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

July 6, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA Demolition to Start.” The word “demolition” could suggest an earthshaking detonation that would take down the historic YMCA building in one dramatic implosion.

That’s not going to happen.

What is happening, however, is a start in earnest of the reconstitution of the old Y at 62 Main Street into a 109-unit affordable housing complex. The demolition part applies only to the back end of the complex including the pool, which will be demolished (perhaps “deconstructed” might be a better word) over the next month, according to the Tarrytown Village Administration. “Residents and those frequenting the downtown should expect construction activity (noise) during normal working hours Monday – Friday,” advised the village notice. “At times traffic may be delayed due to deliveries.”

This phase is more likely to affect Windle Park on the southwest side of the property, where movement of heavy equipment and construction material may bring intermittent closures.

For those frequenting the downtown area—and those 29 current residents of the Y—business will be go on as usual…almost. The main Y building’s outer skin will remain the same. The recreational facilities have already been transferred to the Education First (EF) campus.

One other inconvenience that will last for a while is that the majority of the parking spaces in the public lot on the west side of South Washington Street will be reserved for construction workers.

The entire project, managed by Wilder Balter Partners, is expected to cost $53 million and take two years to complete. When finished, the apartments will be reserved for renters aged 55 and older with incomes ranging from 30 to 70 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

