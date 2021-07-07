Community NewsTarrytown News Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest Published 22 hours ago22h ago • Bookmarks: 3 YMCA building on Main Street in Tarrytown. July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman– Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA Demolition to Start.” The word “demolition” could suggest an earthshaking detonation that would take down the historic YMCA building in one dramatic implosion. That’s not going to happen. What is happening, however, is a start in earnest of the reconstitution of the old Y at 62 Main Street into a 109-unit affordable housing complex. The demolition part applies only to the back end of the complex including the pool, which will be demolished (perhaps “deconstructed” might be a better word) over the next month, according to the Tarrytown Village Administration. “Residents and those frequenting the downtown should expect construction activity (noise) during normal working hours Monday – Friday,” advised the village notice. “At times traffic may be delayed due to deliveries.” This phase is more likely to affect Windle Park on the southwest side of the property, where movement of heavy equipment and construction material may bring intermittent closures. For those frequenting the downtown area—and those 29 current residents of the Y—business will be go on as usual…almost. The main Y building’s outer skin will remain the same. The recreational facilities have already been transferred to the Education First (EF) campus. One other inconvenience that will last for a while is that the majority of the parking spaces in the public lot on the west side of South Washington Street will be reserved for construction workers. The entire project, managed by Wilder Balter Partners, is expected to cost $53 million and take two years to complete. When finished, the apartments will be reserved for renters aged 55 and older with incomes ranging from 30 to 70 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The entrance hall to the old Y: There will be inconveniences Share the News!Advertisement Government News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way July 6, 2021 By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22 July 4, 2021 By Brad Ogden– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative... Read More Celebrations Local News Rivertowns For Fireworks On The Fourth, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow’s The Only Game In The Rivertowns July 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- After near-universal, pandemic-induced cancellations of Fourth of July fireworks last year throughout the region, there is pent-up... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant July 1, 2021 Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,... Read More Irvington News Our Children Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori July 1, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19 July 1, 2021 After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,... Read More Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man... Read More Government News Tarrytown News You Had To Have Been There June 29, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint