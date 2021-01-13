Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

January 13, 2021

At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River from the RiverWalk adjacent to the Hudson Harbor townhouse complex. Police, Ambulance and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene. By that time, the unidentified woman was struggling some 20 feet from the shore, but the steep rocky bulkhead made the rescue attempt difficult. Using an orange “water rescue disk,” the responders had to make several unsuccessful forays before Sergeants Chris Caoili and Joseph Barosa jumped into the frigid waters along with Firefighter Scott Weaver Jr. The woman was then transported to the Westchester Medical Center by the Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The three water rescuers were taken separately to Phelps for evaluation.

The Police Department expressed thanks to the other agencies involved, “specifically, The Tarrytown Fire Department, Tarrytown Ambulance Corp, Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Greenburgh ALS, and the Westchester County Police Marine Unit.”

The incident was recorded by one of the officers wearing one of the department’s newly arrived Axon Body 3 Cameras and can be viewed below.