Without Federal Aid, Greenburgh Forecasts Budget Shortfalls

By Robert Kimmel

The Town of Greenburgh will be short seven million dollars because of the impact of the coronavirus, unless the federal government offers fresh financial help to local governments. That loss estimate comes from Town Comptroller Roberta Romano.

Without a new stimulus package from Washington, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the shortfall would chop $2.4 million in revenue from Greenburgh’s “A” budget covering the Town and its villages, while unincorporated Greenburgh’s “B” budget would show a loss of $4.6 million in revenue.

“Members of the Town Board and I recognize that many residents are out of work and don’t have the incomes they used to,” Feiner said. “As a result, we are going to have to make difficult choices that no one will like. Cuts in our budget.” Without cuts, Feiner indicated Town taxes would have to rise.

Some capital budget items will have to be deferred, according to Feiner. One service is already suffering. “Bulk pick-ups, which many enjoyed, have been suspended,” he said. “The Department of Public Works is considering either eliminating this service or charging residents for the service,” Feiner related.

A curb on spending would also involve the Town Board approving all purchase orders. The Supervisor said that he is discussing with Albany legislation that would “authorize early retirement packages which will make it easier to reduce our work force. New hirings are on hold” he added. “Other initiatives are also being considered and will be announced when finalized.”

Feiner stated he had participated with other town and country officials in a conference call with U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. Another such call was scheduled with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to pursue federal assistance. “Congress is considering it, but it’s not a done deal,” the Supervisor explained.

Holding off on plans for a new court house and police headquarters have also been discussed by the Town’s Board, Feiner said, adding that while both were needed, “this is not the time for a significant new capital expenditure.”

Feiner noted that the Town’s EMS service reported 34% of its emergency calls were related to the COVID-19 disease. As of last Monday, 33 Greenburgh residents had succumbed to the virus.

There was one note of encouraging news from the Town this week, for couples planning marriage. Town Clerk Judith Beville said that her office is setting up a system for virtual marriage licenses and ceremonies. These were authorized by New York State last week.