Tarrytown News

With Trustee Vote Approaching, Indy Survey Shows Tarrytown Residents Split on Accessory Dwelling Units

• Bookmarks: 11 • Comments: 1

January 3, 2023

The Public Hearing on whether Tarrytown will allow homeowners to convert space in their property into so-called Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) is on the agenda for the January 3rd Board of Trustees meeting—and may come to a vote.

In anticipation of that vote, The Hudson Independent conduct an online poll, asking readers to say wither they approved of the proposal “completely,” “somewhat,” or are against it completely or somewhat—or are perhaps neutral on the issue. The result of the poll was as follows:

Completely agree…………29%

Completely disagree…….29%

Somewhat disagree………18%

Somewhat agree…………..12%

Neutral………………………….12%

Perhaps recognizing that constituents were insufficiently informed of the details of the proposed ADU proposal, the village published a lengthy explanation of how ADUs would work and what limitations were embedded in the legislation in its monthly newsletter (LINK HERE).

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Trustee meeting room, first floor of Village Hall at One Depot Plaza. The meeting is open to the public but will also be live streamed at https://www.tarrytownny.gov/home/events/42046.

