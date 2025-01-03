Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Government & Politics

Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

• Bookmarks: 69 • Comments: 1

Richard Wishnie (left) with Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi.
January 2, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated County Emergency Services Commissioner Richard G. Wishnie as Acting County Executive.

Wishnie, a former county legislator, will succeed Congressman-elect George Latimer, who officially stepped down from the role after seven years. However, Wishnie is likely to only be leading the county for four days.

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

Wishnie will serve until January 6, when the Board of Legislators selects a new County Executive—expected to be Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who has already announced his intentions to run for county executive in a special election.

A special election will take place within 90 days. Voters will then determine who will fill the remainder of Latimer’s unexpired term through December 31, 2025.

“It is an honor to serve as Acting Westchester County Executive during this transitional period. I am committed to ensuring a seamless succession and continuing to deliver for the residents of Westchester County,” Wishnie said. “I extend my gratitude to Chairman Vedat Gashi for his partnership and leadership during this time and to Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who will greatly help steady the transition with his deep understanding of County operations.”

“Throughout my career in public service, I have been driven by a deep commitment to our community,” Wishnie added. “I firmly believe that Westchester’s brightest days lie ahead, and I am confident in our ability to navigate this transition while continuing to serve the residents of Westchester County with dedication and excellence.”

Chairman Vedat Gashi (D/Yorktown) said of Wishnie, “His long-standing commitment to public service, both as a six-term County Legislator and leader across the county, makes him the ideal choice to guide Westchester during this unique transition.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Andrea Martone's 2024 sales - Houlihan Lawrence Realty
  • La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties
Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

December 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York’s 16th Congressional...
Read More
There’s No Place Like Gnome

There’s No Place Like Gnome

December 29, 2024
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE GNOME: In your garden or abroad By Krista Madsen I interrupt my plan to dig into Yellowjacket’s cannibalistic tendencies,...
Read More
No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

December 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town...
Read More
Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

December 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The year 2025 will be the last for Larry Schopfer as a public servant. After 17 years...
Read More
New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

December 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- During its last voting meeting of 2024, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for outgoing...
Read More
For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

December 23, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- It took an ordinary birdfeeder, a camera, and weeks of COVID isolation to bring rivertowns’ winged wildlife...
Read More
Planchette

Planchette

December 22, 2024
PLANCHETTE: Communing with the living and the dead By Krista Madsen I’ve never felt like I could achieve fluency in a second...
Read More
69 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
400 views
bookmark icon