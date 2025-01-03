Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

January 2, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated County Emergency Services Commissioner Richard G. Wishnie as Acting County Executive.

Wishnie, a former county legislator, will succeed Congressman-elect George Latimer, who officially stepped down from the role after seven years. However, Wishnie is likely to only be leading the county for four days.

Support our Sponsors

Wishnie will serve until January 6, when the Board of Legislators selects a new County Executive—expected to be Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who has already announced his intentions to run for county executive in a special election.

A special election will take place within 90 days. Voters will then determine who will fill the remainder of Latimer’s unexpired term through December 31, 2025.

“It is an honor to serve as Acting Westchester County Executive during this transitional period. I am committed to ensuring a seamless succession and continuing to deliver for the residents of Westchester County,” Wishnie said. “I extend my gratitude to Chairman Vedat Gashi for his partnership and leadership during this time and to Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who will greatly help steady the transition with his deep understanding of County operations.”

“Throughout my career in public service, I have been driven by a deep commitment to our community,” Wishnie added. “I firmly believe that Westchester’s brightest days lie ahead, and I am confident in our ability to navigate this transition while continuing to serve the residents of Westchester County with dedication and excellence.”

Chairman Vedat Gashi (D/Yorktown) said of Wishnie, “His long-standing commitment to public service, both as a six-term County Legislator and leader across the county, makes him the ideal choice to guide Westchester during this unique transition.”