Wishing Wall Contributing Artist List is Incomplete

October 29, 2020

Re–The Wishing Wall: Well Worth the Walk: Please amend your article with the true facts. My son Hugo Jercinovic was one of the contributing artists with an ORIGINAL piece of art.

Nancy Duran

Author’s Reply:

The names of the artists listed in the story were taken from the brochure describing the project. The article listed the mural artists who were selected from the call for artists, but not those selected from the call for ideas, which I was unaware of when I wrote the story. As such, the story is not “erroneous” but rather incomplete in this sense.

For the record, these additional contributing artists, including Hugo, are acknowledged on the wall itself, as in the adjacent photograph. My congratulations to Hugo and to all who contributed. They are:

Pedro Estrella

Hugo Jercinovic

Scott Kaplan

Antonio Vacacella

Tarrytown Recreation After-School Art Class

Paint Big for Littles

Elizabeth Naughton

Samantha Poy & Girl Scouts Troop 1494

Neighborhood House International Arts Project

Art Mashah

Sara Simonetti