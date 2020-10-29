Wishing Wall Contributing Artist List is Incomplete

Re–The Wishing Wall: Well Worth the Walk: Please amend your article with the true facts. My son Hugo Jercinovic was one of the contributing artists with an ORIGINAL piece of art.
Nancy Duran
Author’s Reply:
The names of the artists listed in the story were taken from the brochure describing the project. The article listed the mural artists who were selected from the call for artists, but not those selected from the call for ideas, which I was unaware of when I wrote the story. As such, the story is not “erroneous” but rather incomplete in this sense.
For the record, these additional contributing artists, including Hugo, are acknowledged on the wall itself, as in the adjacent photograph. My congratulations to Hugo and to all who contributed. They are:
Pedro Estrella
Hugo Jercinovic
Scott Kaplan
Antonio Vacacella
Tarrytown Recreation After-School Art Class
Paint Big for Littles
Elizabeth Naughton
Samantha Poy & Girl Scouts Troop 1494
Neighborhood House International Arts Project
Art Mashah
Sara Simonetti