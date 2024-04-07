Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

April 7, 2024

By Susan Treiman—

Westchester’s premiere independent film center raised the curtain on its long-awaited Take 3 Wine Bar & Cafe April 3 with sweets, savories, and an opening gala.

The 85-seat venue, which officially opens April 11 at the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) in Pleasantville, reimagines the top floor of the independent theater center as a cozy ‘third space’ (beyond home and work) where filmgoers and the public can continue post-film conversations.

Support our Sponsors



“Our ongoing vision has always been to create a warm, welcoming spot where people can share the movie experience and have a real-time, live connection,” said JBTC Executive Director Mary Jo Ziesel.

The café offers local fare prepared off-site, as well as beer, wine, and other beverages sourced from Westchester and beyond.

Local Goodies

Among The Bar & Café’s familiar local favorites are Pleasantville’s Second Mouse Cheese Shop, Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson, Posh Pretzels of Tarrytown and, farther afield, New York City’s Balthazar pastries. Beverages from Elmsford’s Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, Pleasantville’s Soul Brewing Company, Thompson’s Cider Mill of Croton on Hudson, and Feel Good Booch share the menu with a selection of fine red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines inspired by the late CEO of Martin Scott Wines, Marty Gold. Gold had been a JBFC board member and wine connoisseur. Proceeds from the sale of some of his wines helped fund the Take 3 project.

The bar and café will initially operate for 30 hours during Thursday to Sunday showtimes, when it will be open to everyone.

Challenging the Couch

Jesse Modica, JBFC’s Director of Operations, said the center, like other arts institutions, faces an unprecedented challenge, getting people off the couch and into the real world.

“We’re still competing for attention in the wake of a pandemic where people established new habits, got into their routines, and consumed all their entertainment at home,” Modica said.

To help foster conversations, the café is located within the Jane Peck Gallery, where an original movie-themed exhibition will be unveiled every six months. The debut show highlights the late Bill Gold’s iconic movie posters, sharing the art as well as the backstory behinds posters for “Casablanca,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” “Camelot,” “Clockwork Orange,” “Mystic River” and other flicks. Gold lived in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The new site completes a renovation project that also brought new seating, lighting, carpeting, and sound systems to the three ground-floor theaters.

JFBC tapped yet another board member, Laureen Barber of Pound Ridge, to bring a warm, welcoming ambiance to the eatery. Barber is the co-owner and designer of Blue Hill at Stone Barns and worked alongside Pleasantville architect James Coleman on the JBFC project.

Coming attractions

With the Take 3 project launch, the 23-year-old film center is exploring ways to make the most of the space with new programing and projects.

“Once we get up and running, we’re hoping to dive into things like movie clubs, trivia nights, or wine tastings; anything that really activates the space,” Modica said. “We think of this as another project to enhance the moviegoing experience and as a gift to the community, our members, and our constituents.”

JBFC is located at 364 Manville Rd. Pleasantville, NY. Take 3 Wine Bar & Café hours are Thursdays from 4 to 10 and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10.