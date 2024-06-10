June 10, 2024
Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River
June 10, 2024
The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated...Read More
Window to the World
June 10, 2024
WINDOW TO THE WORLD: More (im)material messages from the ISS By Krista Madsen– MATERIAL A few weeks ago, I made 16 circuits around...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music
June 9, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Blessed with clear blue skies and temperatures in the high seventies, the first-ever Sleepy Hollow Music Festival,...Read More
Torrential
June 8, 2024
“CHEMISTRY” is…Chemical: Deciphering the complicated science of spark By Krista Madsen– WRONG AS RAIN Before I return to the ISS as promised for round...Read More
Stay Out of the Hudson River!
June 8, 2024
Hudson River Beach And Boater Advisory: Avoid Hudson River Until Further Notice From Peekskill To Yonkers Due To Partially Treated...Read More
Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards
June 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June...Read More
Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth
June 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument...Read More
Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change
June 6, 2024
For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort
June 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Dozens of Dobbs Ferry homeowners are seeking a moratorium on future development in an village neighborhood, the...Read More
Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman
June 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There was a time—right after they first arrived in Congress in January of 2021—when Jamaal Bowman, representing...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.