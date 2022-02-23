February 23, 2022

Willie “Wade” Solomon was born June 25, 1937, in Henderson NC, he was the oldest of 6 children. He was born to Wade Solomon and Willie Mae Harris. He attended the Vance County Schools.

Wade came to New York in 1955 where he resided with Fraternal Grandmother, Essie Malone until he obtained gainful employment at The Cartoons Furniture Store in Tarrytown. He was also the proud owner of WC Record shop on Main street back in the 1960s. Because he enjoyed the freedom of self-employment, he created another business for himself in the name of C&W Maintenance Company. He then followed up on C&W Vacuum Services from which he retired in 2018.

In March of 1959, he met what became his heartbeat and his wife of 62 years… Creola McMullen. They married on December 24, 1959, and raised their family in Tarrytown, NY. He was a well-known and loved man in this community. He commanded and received the utmost respect from everyone. All he had to do was walk down the street and everyone shouted“Hey Wade”. He loved the community and received many accolades throughout the years. Wade was a member of The New Hope Institutional Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Advertisement



He leaves to cherish his memories: His Wife Creola McMullen-Solomon, children: Lois Solomon-Neal(Peter Neal- deceased), Judy Solomon Leticia Watkins (Hank Deceased) Jayne Solomon (Osiris Imhotep), and Wade Jr. His baby sister Freda Perry is the only surviving Sibling. He was also blessed with 2 sons, James and Roger McMullen and his grandson AJ (Tatiana), and 5 great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly and sacrificed so much for. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Wade Solomon and Willie Mae Solomon, His sisters, Mary Henderson, Nellie Rice, Brother Charles King Solomon, and George Solomon, cousins, colleagues and friends. He also leaves to mourn and cherish his baby sister Freda Perry and a host of nieces, nephews. He was a great Husband, Father, Brother and Friend to all who knew him.