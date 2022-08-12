Obituaries William O’Grady Published 12 hours ago12h ago • Bookmarks: 4 August 12, 2022 William O’Grady, of Yonkers, NY, passed away on August 5th, 2022. At St John’s Riverside Hospital. William, known to his friends and loved ones as Billy was born on December 14, 1948. to Flora and John O’Grady. He was raised in the Bronx with his brother and two sisters, who all adored him. After graduating from Mount Saint Michaels high school in 1966, William went on to obtain a bachelors and masters degree in electrical engineering at Manhattan College. After graduation, William worked for Philips Electronics. A highlight during his long professional career as an engineer, William worked at Philips Electronics’ R&D facility in Briarcliff Manor, in the advanced television department. The team he worked with became part of an elite group called The Grand Alliance. Over the course of 8 years, this group helped pioneer the development of HDTV long before the public ever heard of it. Organized by Congress and the FCC, the alliance was a group of US companies working together to develop the prototype system that would enable today’s free off-air HDTV. William’s expert electronic board designs were an integral part of the prototype system that was successfully demonstrated to the FCC. Because of this success, the US was able to make the full transition from the old analog off-air broadcasts, to digital off-air in 2009. William was an avid jazz improvisational pianist. After retiring, he spent much of his time playing the piano and even performed in many restaurants. He also spent time maintaining deep friendships with the community of his neighbors. William is survived by his siblings, Carole Gelormino, of Tarrytown, NY, Patsy O’Grady of White Plains, NY, Dr John O’Grady of New York NY, his sister- in-law, Connie Cushman and his nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing at Edwards – Dowdle Funeral Home, in Dobbs Ferry, NY on Tuesday August, 9th, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A mass in celebration of his life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, in Irvington NY on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU unit at St John’s Riverside Hospital for their loving and superb care of their beloved brother. Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Irvington News Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control August 12, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 11, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Community News Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time August 10, 2022 By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new... Read More Community News Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision August 9, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the... Read More Community News State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden August 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the... Read More Local Charities PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE August 8, 2022 The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy... Read More Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More Government & Politics League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates August 3, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint