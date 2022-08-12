August 12, 2022

William O’Grady, of Yonkers, NY, passed away on August 5th, 2022. At St John’s Riverside Hospital.

William, known to his friends and loved ones as Billy was born on December 14, 1948. to Flora and John O’Grady. He was raised in the Bronx with his brother and two sisters, who all adored him.

After graduating from Mount Saint Michaels high school in 1966, William went on to obtain a bachelors and masters degree in electrical engineering at Manhattan College.

After graduation, William worked for Philips Electronics. A highlight during his long professional career as an engineer, William worked at Philips Electronics’ R&D facility in Briarcliff Manor, in the advanced television department. The team he worked with became part of an elite group called The Grand Alliance. Over the course of 8 years, this group helped pioneer the development of HDTV long before the public ever heard of it. Organized by Congress and the FCC, the alliance was a group of US companies working together to develop the prototype system that would enable today’s free off-air HDTV. William’s expert electronic board designs were an integral part of the prototype system that was successfully demonstrated to the FCC. Because of this success, the US was able to make the full transition from the old analog off-air broadcasts, to digital off-air in 2009.

William was an avid jazz improvisational pianist. After retiring, he spent much of his time playing the piano and even performed in many restaurants. He also spent time maintaining deep friendships with the community of his neighbors.

William is survived by his siblings, Carole Gelormino, of Tarrytown, NY, Patsy O’Grady of White Plains, NY, Dr John O’Grady of New York NY, his sister- in-law, Connie Cushman and his nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at Edwards – Dowdle Funeral Home, in Dobbs Ferry, NY on Tuesday August, 9th, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A mass in celebration of his life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, in Irvington NY on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 11:00AM.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU unit at St John’s Riverside Hospital for their loving and superb care of their beloved brother.

