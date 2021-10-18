William M. Haggerty, 86

October 18, 2021

William M. Haggerty, a lifelong resident of Sleepy Hollow, died Oct. 10, 2021, at the age of 86. Born in Valhalla on Nov. 28, 1934, he was the youngest of 10 children born to Charles and Catherine Martin Haggerty.

Willie worked for the Village of Sleepy Hollow for more than 40 years where he was the custodian at village hall. He was a member of Rescue Hose Co. #1 of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department and a member of the Sleepy Hollow Seniors.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Margaret, Emma, Charles, Katherine, James, John, Mary, Daniel and Ann.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral mass will be at St. Teresa of Avila Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Hospital or Rescue Hose Co. #1 of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department would be appreciated.

