Will FEMA reimburse businesses/residents for property losses? We need answers

September 5, 2021

FEMA should provide residents and businesses with information: will we be able to get reimbursed for losses due to flood damage. Many people have significant losses–cares that don’t work; boilers that are broken, substantial property losses.

Many people don’t have flood insurance, and their insurance has denied claims

So far, FEMA hasn’t provided much information. Will there be partial or full reimbursement? What forms should people complete? Are photos, receipts needed?

As soon as FEMA confirms that residents and businesses are eligible for reimbursement, we will immediately post information on the town website. In the meantime, take photos of the damages. Keep receipts. Yesterday, I asked Senator Gillibrand’s  regional office if FEMA will make grants available to residents. They said yes, but as of yet, they don’t have information on the details.  I will also invite FEMA to a community meeting to discuss how people can get reimbursed once details are finalized. I will do everything I can to make the process as easy as possible for residents.

It’s frustrating: many people don’t have adequate insurance to cover their flood related losses, which are substantial.  I hope that FEMA finalizes reimbursement details soon and that those who have suffered can get the help needed.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

