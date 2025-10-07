Why I’m Voting For Arlene Burgos

October 7, 2025

To the editor:

Arlene Burgos is a Good Government official whose highly successful efforts to make Irvington’s village government more responsive have unfortunately provoked a backlash. I can’t imagine there are many residents who are nostalgic for a time when the park was empty and the stores were shuttered, when nearly every public concern was ignored or stonewalled, and when our electeds allowed the village staff to manage us (we, the people!) rather than the other way around. And yet, that’s the sentiment I hear reflected in the posts of those who say that the current slate of trustees have “gone too far.” While I’m grateful to past generations of trustees for their commitment to the priorities of their respective eras, I feel strongly that Arlene Burgos is the only current candidate who is committed and able to deliver the responsive, accountable government that our times demand and that our village deserves. If you feel the same way, please cast your vote for Arlene Burgos for Irvington Mayor.

Kathy Kaufman

Irvington