WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?

December 17, 2020

Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our employees work hard and take their responsibilities seriously. After every snow storm I always get the same question: Why do crews block driveways?

Plowing streets is a hard job. And, if plow truck operators would have to pick up their plows before each home it would take forever to keep roads clear of the snow.

This is a national problem. I googled the question and 599,000 responses quickly came up. Our new Commissioner of Public Works. Rich Fon, is always researching innovative approaches to problems and we will look at what other communities are doing but so far we have found that the problems we experience here in Greenburgh are also experienced around the country. We will look into the following concept that some communities are trying:

City testing snow boot to avoid blocking driveways

Watch this video on YouTube

https://www.google.com/search?q=why+do+snow+plow+crews+block+driveways

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor