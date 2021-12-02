Environmental News
Tarrytown News

Who Would Do Such A Thing?

• Bookmarks: 4 • Comments: 1

Before and after the vandalism (Photos by TEAC)
December 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that had been lovingly planted in the tree wells along North Broadway in Tarrytown. They were placed there last summer by volunteers for TEAC, the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council, and maintained by the village. Beyond their aesthetic contribution to the neighborhood, these perennials served as part of the Pollinator Pathway that would nurture pollinating insects and birds in the spring and summer and shelter them in the winter. Mai Mai Margules, TEAC’s Landscaping Co-chair, called the destructive act “ecocide.”

Pollinator perennials on North Broadway (before)

The property managers for the stores adjacent to the plantings, Coco Brothers, told TEAC they were not responsible. When apprised, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland, turned the matter over to Tarrytown Police who are currently investigating the matter. One possible source police are exploring is video footage taken by security cameras operating from any of the storefronts on the west side of Broadway.

“Ecocide”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tarrytown Police at 914-631-5544

Share the News!
more
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Who Would Do Such A Thing?

Who Would Do Such A Thing?

December 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that...
Read More
Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop

Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop

December 2, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries--but...
Read More
Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu

Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu

December 1, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- Irvington’s Chutney Masala, one of Westchester’s top Indian restaurants, just launched a new Indian street food menu...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back

Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back

November 29, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown record-lovers are in for a treat. Last month, The Tarrytown Music Hall opened a record store...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Falls Short on Gridiron in State Semifinals

Dobbs Ferry Falls Short on Gridiron in State Semifinals

November 28, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry drew close enough to the state championship game that players could envision themselves playing beneath...
Read More
Abinanti Seeks to Incorporate Tappan Zee in Cuomo Bridge Name

Abinanti Seeks to Incorporate Tappan Zee in Cuomo Bridge Name

November 26, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti is looking to bring back the name Tappan Zee to the bridge that...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Latest Village To Opt Out of Cannabis Facilities

Dobbs Ferry Latest Village To Opt Out of Cannabis Facilities

November 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After three public hearings—the last of which ran over three hours, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Steam Rolls into Football Semifinals

Dobbs Ferry Steam Rolls into Football Semifinals

November 21, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- On to the Final Four! Undefeated Dobbs Ferry knew it needed to limit its mistakes to defeat...
Read More
The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

November 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of...
Read More
Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship

Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship

November 19, 2021
Tiffany Patton, formerly of Irvington, is one of 25 inaugural recipients of a $25,000 scholarship from the Pepsico Foundation, the...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
9 views
bookmark icon