Who Would Do Such A Thing?

December 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that had been lovingly planted in the tree wells along North Broadway in Tarrytown. They were placed there last summer by volunteers for TEAC, the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council, and maintained by the village. Beyond their aesthetic contribution to the neighborhood, these perennials served as part of the Pollinator Pathway that would nurture pollinating insects and birds in the spring and summer and shelter them in the winter. Mai Mai Margules, TEAC’s Landscaping Co-chair, called the destructive act “ecocide.”

The property managers for the stores adjacent to the plantings, Coco Brothers, told TEAC they were not responsible. When apprised, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland, turned the matter over to Tarrytown Police who are currently investigating the matter. One possible source police are exploring is video footage taken by security cameras operating from any of the storefronts on the west side of Broadway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tarrytown Police at 914-631-5544