Letters to the editor

Who Can Use the EV Chargers at the Mario Cuomo Bridge Landing?

February 18, 2021

To the Editor:

I would like to draw attention to an issue of transportation infrastructure in the Village of Tarrytown. The Bridge Path at Tarrytown Landing has made 3 EV chargers available for use by Path users, but only between hours of 6am and 10pm. Prime time for EV charging is typically overnight hours when these units are forced to be idle. The Thruway Authority should be encourage to open up access for EVs overnight so this resource does not go to waste, especially since public EV charging is still in short supply in Westchester in general and Tarrytown specifically.

The Thruway has 24hr EV charging at many of the rest stops along its length, yet nothing in Westchester and Rockland, let alone near the Tappan Zee/Cuomo Bridge. Despite a huge investment in both the Tarrytown and Nyack visitor centers, including limited EV charging, these charger locations are off limits to locals and those passing through. As communicated to me, the chargers are strictly for use by Bridge Path (and only on the Bridge Path) “patrons”.

I understand Thruway Authority’s mandate is to facilitate transportation along its interstates, but I believe they need to be mindful that their larger mandate is regional transportation and EVs are a growing part of that.

Paul Nunes, Tarrytown, NY

 

Editor’s Note:

The EV charging stations in question belong to the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), not the Village of Tarrytown, which has five EV stations around the village. Signage at the parking lot, which is adjacent to the Westchester Landing of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared-use path, indicates that there is a four-hour limit for parking generally, a four-hour limit to use of the two EV charging stations and no overnight parking. According to a spokesperson for the Thruway Authority, the charging stations are there for the convenience of users of the shared-use path as well as NYSTA employees working in the adjacent office building. To further clarify the rules governing these outlets, The Hudson Independent suggests that the NYSTA post a sign at the entrance to the lot or next to the stations that reads, “The EV stations are the property of the Thruway Authority and are solely for the benefit of visitors using the shared-use path on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge,” or words to that effect. We leave it to others to debate the Authority’s larger responsibility to provide electric power to those not using its transportation system.

