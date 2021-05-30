White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from the Ashford Avenue Bridge that read, “Revolution is Our Tradition,” signed by PatriotFront.US. One rivertowns resident who saw it called the Ardsley Police, who in turn said the bridge was Dobbs Ferry’s jurisdiction. The Dobbs Police came, removed the banner and took it back to the DFPD headquarters on Main Street, pending further investigation.

Advertisement

A look at PatriotFront’s web site reveals the group responsible for the banner to be a rightwing activist group that is anti-government, anti-Zionist and white supremacist. “Our effort as activists lies in both spheres of thought and action,” reads their introduction. “The nation’s faithful must think as philosophers and act as warriors. This is the revolutionary nexus that a new politics must be constructed around, the hardened core of men who can embody something beyond themselves.”

“Patriot Front supports white supremacy, antisemitism, homophobia, fascism and a white supremacist version of American nationalism,” is how the group is described in a Wikipedia entry. “The group uses a combination of patriotic and fascist imagery, such as a fasces surrounded by thirteen stars and attention-grabbing techniques, such as setting off smoke bombs during demonstrations and protests and chanting slogans such as “blood and soil” and “Strong Borders, Strong Nations.”

A spinoff of a group calling itself “Vanguard America,” PatriotFront was founded by Thomas Ryan Rousseau, who is featured in many of the web site’s photos of the group in action. While former president Trump is not mentioned by name in the group’s propaganda, members of PatriotFront participated in the January 6th insurrection. Its members, which the site refers to as “Activists,” have recently placed over 30 banners in Virginia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, New York, Ohio, California, Washington, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. Many of those banners, touted on the web site, read “Reclaim America.”

Share the News!







