White Plains resident who threatened Feiner convicted

By Barrett Seaman

In a bench trial in the White Plains City Court, Timothy Goetze, 44, was convicted of committing a hate crime by threatening Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and his family in 2017. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, 75 hours of community service and restrictions under an order of protection for Feiner and his family.

In August 2017, the Greenburgh Police Department investigated three threatening emails that were sent to Feiner and his family in reference to his comments about a Confederate monument at a private cemetery

Westchester D.A. Anthony Scarpino said that the content of three emails was identical, albeit under different subject lines: “Human Rights Education;” “Letter to the Ugly Dumb Jew;” and “Letter to the Parasite.” The final sentence read: “You better run and hide you stupid f–king jew (sic). We are coming for you and your family,” signed by “Anti-Zionist.” Although the emails did not have the Goetze’s name, an investigation determined that he was the sender.

Goetze defended his actions on First Amendment free speech grounds, but the court ruled against him, ruling that the emails were not mainly political statements; rather the content was largely a personal attack on Feiner and his family and constituted a “true threat.”

“This verdict against Mr. Goetze is an important outcome which illustrates how we seek justice whenever there is a threat to a public figure or any residents of Westchester,” Scarpino said. “Threatening messages will always be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let anyone who might make such threats know we will go after them. We commend Greenburgh Police on their investigation and maintaining the safety of the Town. We hope the Feiner family can now rest easier.”

In response to a request for reaction by The Hudson Independent, Feiner recalls the fear he and his family felt and has high praise for the Greenburgh police for finding Goetze as quickly as they did and admits that his conviction has not entirely removed that fear. “I am still nervous but my family and I have an order of protection,” he wrote following the conviction.” I hope that a message is sent to people who commit hate crimes that they can be caught and prosecuted. Hopefully it will discourage people from committing these crimes in the future. There are many incidents of anti Semitism around Westchester and the region. We can’t look the other way. I’m glad there was a conviction.”