Which Way Is the Wind Blowing, Mike?

February 2, 2026

Representative Mike Lawler clearly thinks that getting an Op Ed in the New York Times (“G.O.P. Congressmen: We Need to Wake Up After Minneapolis,” Jan. 27, 2026) is a feather in his political bonnet.

Up until this week, no gap has appeared between him and his caucus’ support for bloated DHS and ICE budgets and their police-state tactics in Democratic-led states. But the winds have changed after the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and so Captain Lawler is adjusting his sails to burnish his supposed bi-partisan cred.

In calling for “Congress [to] finally come together to modernize our immigration system, expanding legal immigration based on merit and economic need, and creating a rigorous, fair path to legal status (not citizenship) for long-term undocumented immigrants without criminal records,” he conveniently forgets that the last Congress was prepared to do that until Donald Trump selfishly quashed the genuine bi-partisan legislative effort. Nor has this President, his administration, or the GOP majority Congress made any effort to propose these steps, which they could have passed with NO Democratic votes.

If Congressman Lawler truly represented CD 17, he would have separated himself long ago from the GOP’s hate-filled rhetoric about immigrants and their unjust invasion of cities that led up to the tragedies in Minneapolis.

Paul E. Dinter, Ph.D.

Ossining