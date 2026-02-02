Support our Sponsors
  • Science Success - chemistry, biology science tutors
Community News
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Which Way Is the Wind Blowing, Mike?

• Bookmarks: 1

February 2, 2026

Representative Mike Lawler clearly thinks that getting an Op Ed in the New York Times (“G.O.P. Congressmen: We Need to Wake Up After Minneapolis,” Jan. 27, 2026) is a feather in his political bonnet.

Up until this week, no gap has appeared between him and his caucus’ support for bloated DHS and ICE budgets and their police-state tactics in Democratic-led states. But the winds have changed after the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and so Captain Lawler is adjusting his sails to burnish his supposed bi-partisan cred.

In calling for “Congress [to] finally come together to modernize our immigration system, expanding legal immigration based on merit and economic need, and creating a rigorous, fair path to legal status (not citizenship) for long-term undocumented immigrants without criminal records,” he conveniently forgets that the last Congress was prepared to do that until Donald Trump selfishly quashed the genuine bi-partisan legislative effort. Nor has this President, his administration, or the GOP majority Congress made any effort to propose these steps, which they could have passed with NO Democratic votes.

Support our Sponsors
  • New York Studio School - virtual certificate
  • Savva Sips in Ivington
  • Charity Plunge - Gullotta House Hudson River plunge

If Congressman Lawler truly represented CD 17, he would have separated himself long ago from the GOP’s hate-filled rhetoric about immigrants and their unjust invasion of cities that led up to the tragedies in Minneapolis.

Paul E. Dinter, Ph.D.

Ossining

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Puberty in Hiding

Puberty in Hiding

February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
Read More
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week.  In this, the third year...
Read More
First Place, Last Pickle

First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my...
Read More
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going...
Read More
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo---  An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s...
Read More
Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

January 24, 2026
By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and...
Read More
In/scrutable

In/scrutable

January 24, 2026
IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to...
Read More
VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

January 24, 2026
Tomorrow’s snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don’t have...
Read More
Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

January 19, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
14 views
bookmark icon