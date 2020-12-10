Where To Go To Get a COVID-19 Test In Westchester (bilingual)

December 10, 2020

Many testing sites require appointments. Please call the testing site or your health care provider before you go for testing.

If you go to a test site run by New York State, there is never any charge for your test.

Advertisement

If you go to a test site operated by local governments, private companies including pharmacies and medical practices or not-for-profit organizations,

You are advised to check with the testing site and your insurer in advance of being tested to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.

Contact your health care provider to find out if they offer testing.

New York State Run Westchester Sites

Call the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 364-3065 Westchester Medical Center

Call (914) 202-4530 https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

CVS Pharmacies

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Use the New York State COVID-19 Test Finder to locate a testing site near you: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

DONDE OBTENER UNA PRUEBA DE COVID-19

Muchos sitios de pruebas requieren cita previa. Por favor, llame al sitio o a su médico antes de ir a hacerse la prueba.

Si va a un lugar el cual está bajo el cargo del Estado de Nueva York, nunca le cobraran por hacerse una prueba.

Si va a un lugar a cargo de los gobiernos locales, compañías privadas,

incluyendo farmacias y consultorios médicos u organizaciones sin fines de lucro, se le aconseja que llame previamente al sitio y a su compañía de seguros antes de hacerse la prueba para confirmar que no será responsable de pagar algún cargo relacionado con hacerse la prueba del Covid-19.

Comuníquese con su médico para averiguar si ofrecen pruebas.

Sitios en Westchester a cargo del Estado de Nueva York

Llame a la Línea de COVID-19 del Estado de Nueva York al (888) 364-3065

Westchester Medical Center

Llame al (914) 202-4530 https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

CVS Pharmacies

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Use el Localizador de Pruebas de Covid-19 del Estado de Nueva York para ubicar un lugar de pruebas cerca de donde usted https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you