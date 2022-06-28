Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

June 28, 2022

VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents:

For general info about the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccine for kids, visit our Resources page .

Para obtener información general sobre la seguridad y eficacia de la vacuna Covid para niños, visite nuestra página de Recursos .

See below for where to schedule appointments for kids ages 5-11 (click the links to be brought directly to scheduling tools/forms):

Dónde programar citas para niños de 5 a 11 años (haga clic en los enlaces para acceder directamente a las herramientas / formularios de programación).

**Sites administering shots for children ages 0-4 are noted in parentheses next to their listing.**

**Los sitios que administran vacunas para niños de 0 a 4 años se indican entre paréntesis junto a su lista.**

**GREAT LOCAL RESOURCE FOR SHIPMENT OR IN-PERSON PICKUP OF KN95 AND N95s FOR KIDS AND ADULTS! MT. VERNON-BASED BONA FIDE MASKS .**

**EXCELENTE RECURSO LOCAL PARA ENVIOS O DISTROBUCION EN PERSONA DE MASCARILLAS KN95 U N95 PARA NINOS Y ADULTOS!! PARA GENTE LEGITIMA DE MT. VERNON.

Ossining EMS (Homebound or in Ossining)

Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Health Center (Mt. Vernon, Yonkers and Greenburgh locations.) Click link for info on how to call for appointments. (Vaccinating ages 0 +)

Open Door Family Medical Center (Various Locations) Appts 5 Days a Week! Call 914-632-2737 or email hello@odfmc.org . (Call COVID specialist John Rodriguez at 914-488-6621 with questions/concerns.)

Sun River Health (Various Locations) Click link to schedule or call 844-400-1975.

Narayan Pharmacy (New Rochelle) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy (Yonkers)

One Source Home Care (White Plains)

Hudson Pharmacy and Surgical (Ossining)

Rye Beach Pharmacy (Rye)

Sunshine Pharmacy (White Plains)

Save More Drugs (Croton-On-Hudson) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Stratton Pharmacy (Scarsdale) Call 914-391-7544 to schedule an appointment.

Caremount Medical (Various Locations)

Westmed Peds Vaccine Clinic 210 (White Plains) Call 914-682-6511 to schedule an appointment (Vaccinating ages 0-4+)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Northwell Health (Various Locations)

NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell/Columbia (Various Locations)

Montefiore (Bronx)

Acme Supermarkets (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

ShopRite Supermarkets (Various Locations)

Stop and Shop Supermarkets (Various Locations)

Wegmans Supermarkets (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Costco (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

CVS (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 18 months +)

Rite-Aid (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Walgreens (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

See Beyond Medicine (Scarsdale), Call 914-722-9440 or email admin@seebeyondmedicine.com to schedule.

If you know of additional sites that are administering, please email vaxupwestchester@gmail.com with the info.