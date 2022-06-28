Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Health News

Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

• Bookmarks: 1

June 28, 2022

 

VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents:

For general info about the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccine for kids, visit our Resources page.

Para obtener información general sobre la seguridad y eficacia de la vacuna Covid para niños, visite nuestra página de Recursos.

See below for where to schedule appointments for kids ages 5-11 (click the links to be brought directly to scheduling tools/forms):

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Tom Abinanti

Dónde programar citas para niños de 5 a 11 años (haga clic en los enlaces para acceder directamente a las herramientas / formularios de programación).

**Sites administering shots for children ages 0-4 are noted in parentheses next to their listing.**

**Los sitios que administran vacunas para niños de 0 a 4 años se indican entre paréntesis junto a su lista.**

**GREAT LOCAL RESOURCE FOR SHIPMENT OR IN-PERSON PICKUP OF KN95 AND N95s FOR KIDS AND ADULTS! MT. VERNON-BASED BONA FIDE MASKS.**

**EXCELENTE RECURSO LOCAL PARA ENVIOS O DISTROBUCION EN PERSONA DE MASCARILLAS KN95 U N95 PARA NINOS Y ADULTOS!! PARA GENTE LEGITIMA DE MT. VERNON.

Ossining EMS (Homebound or in Ossining)

Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Health Center (Mt. Vernon, Yonkers and Greenburgh locations.) Click link for info on how to call for appointments. (Vaccinating ages 0 +)

Open Door Family Medical Center (Various Locations) Appts 5 Days a Week! Call 914-632-2737 or email hello@odfmc.org. (Call COVID specialist John Rodriguez at 914-488-6621 with questions/concerns.)

Sun River Health (Various Locations) Click link to schedule or call 844-400-1975.

Narayan Pharmacy (New Rochelle) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy (Yonkers)

One Source Home Care (White Plains)

Hudson Pharmacy and Surgical (Ossining)

Rye Beach Pharmacy (Rye)

Sunshine Pharmacy (White Plains)

Save More Drugs (Croton-On-Hudson) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Stratton Pharmacy (Scarsdale) Call 914-391-7544 to schedule an appointment.

Caremount Medical (Various Locations)

Westmed Peds Vaccine Clinic 210 (White Plains) Call 914-682-6511 to schedule an appointment (Vaccinating ages 0-4+)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

Northwell Health (Various Locations)

NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell/Columbia (Various Locations)

Montefiore (Bronx)

Acme Supermarkets (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

ShopRite Supermarkets (Various Locations)

Stop and Shop Supermarkets (Various Locations)

Wegmans Supermarkets (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Costco (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

CVS (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 18 months +)

Rite-Aid (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

Walgreens (Various Locations) (Vaccinating ages 3+)

See Beyond Medicine (Scarsdale), Call 914-722-9440 or email admin@seebeyondmedicine.com to schedule.

 

If you know of additional sites that are administering, please email vaxupwestchester@gmail.com with the info.

 

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

June 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board...
Read More
Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

June 28, 2022
  VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general...
Read More
Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride...
Read More
Abinanti Blames Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

Abinanti Blames Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

June 26, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Vaccinations have been a hot button issue among some constituents in the contentious Democratic primary slugfest between...
Read More
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 24, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

June 22, 2022
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal...
Read More
Dental Surgery By Robot

Dental Surgery By Robot

June 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
15 views
bookmark icon