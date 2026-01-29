Where Is Lawler On ICE Abuses?

January 29, 2026

The One Big Bill passed by Republicans last February threw tens of billions of dollars at the immigration crisis in America that results from a ten year backlog of applications for asylum by people fleeing violence and repression in countries around the globe. In addition to Central Americans targeted by criminal gangs, there are thousands of people fleeing well documented persecution by repressive regimes in Russia, Iran, Cuba, Afghanistan and elsewhere. These are the people that ICE is using billions of taxpayer dollars to target.

In the fall of 2024, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate negotiated a bill to increase the resources available for addressing the backlog of asylum applications. Then presidential politics came into play, and the compromise bill was killed by the very Republicans who had negotiated it. Now those same resources have been turned into ICE raids against our neighbors. Representative Lawler, who voted to give ICE the billions that are being used to deploy thousands of poorly trained, masked and armed agents, needs to let his constituents know where he stands. Does he believe it’s time to reconsider the course that the Administration is pursuing with the billions of dollars he voted to put at their disposal?

Rob Abbot

Croton-on- Hudson,