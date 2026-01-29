Where Is Lawler On ICE Abuses?

PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...Read More
January 29, 2026
The One Big Bill passed by Republicans last February threw tens of billions of dollars at the immigration crisis in America that results from a ten year backlog of applications for asylum by people fleeing violence and repression in countries around the globe. In addition to Central Americans targeted by criminal gangs, there are thousands of people fleeing well documented persecution by repressive regimes in Russia, Iran, Cuba, Afghanistan and elsewhere. These are the people that ICE is using billions of taxpayer dollars to target.
In the fall of 2024, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate negotiated a bill to increase the resources available for addressing the backlog of asylum applications. Then presidential politics came into play, and the compromise bill was killed by the very Republicans who had negotiated it. Now those same resources have been turned into ICE raids against our neighbors. Representative Lawler, who voted to give ICE the billions that are being used to deploy thousands of poorly trained, masked and armed agents, needs to let his constituents know where he stands. Does he believe it’s time to reconsider the course that the Administration is pursuing with the billions of dollars he voted to put at their disposal?
Rob Abbot
Croton-on- Hudson
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination
January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program
January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week. In this, the third year
First Place, Last Pickle
January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm
January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest
January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation's
Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown
January 24, 2026
By Tsisnami "Sissy" Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and
In/scrutable
January 24, 2026
IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to
VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE
January 24, 2026
Tomorrow's snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don't have
Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March
January 19, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
