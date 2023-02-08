Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Where Art and Coffee Come Together

A sily monster
February 8, 2023

Killing time while waiting for that Latte at Tarrytown’s Coffee Labs is made easier by the artwork displayed around the walls of this iconic Main Street gathering place. For a decade, Sleepy Hollow illustrator Claire Widman has been one of half a dozen local artists whose drawings are featured periodically.

The artist’s map of Tarrytpwn and Sleepy Hollow

Her work is eclectic; her subjects range from local lore, including scenes from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, to whimsically rendered (not so scary) monsters. Subjects like the Headless Horseman and an area map appeal to locals’ sense of place, while the monsters, Widman explains, are meant to capture the vast spectrum of feelings of the human experience, from sorrow and disappointment to love and joy.

More Widman monsters

“One night I was drawing on my couch,” Widman said, “and one of these little guys popped out of my pencil onto the paper. It was a monster who wore its heart on the outside of its chest. It was completely vulnerable and full of love,” said Widman. “These monsters represent each of us as we navigate the emotional struggles on our path toward being true to ourselves.”

It wouldn’t be the same without a headless horseman

“Coffee houses to me are places of community,” said Alicia Love, president of Coffee Lab Roasters. “They bring people together. It does not matter what age, color, sexual orientation you are. People gather over coffee. Art is similar. It is something to gather over. Providing a space for local artists to display their work encompasses community. We can enjoy something together.”

Widman began her career as an animator at J.J. Sedelmaier Productions, where she worked on shorts for Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. She went on to create digital art and teach drawing classes for children. She is currently an associate design director for the global advertising agency R/GA.

Illustrator Claire Widman

To learn more about Claire Widman and purchase her artwork, visit her website at https://www.clairewidman.com/ or follow her at @clairewidman on Instagram.

