When Just Average is Good

January 25, 2022

Part two of a three-part series on Financial Literacy

By Chip Wag­ner–

Knowing how to grow your money through investing is one of the basic skills of financial literacy. Once understood, the question becomes whether you are an “active” or “passive” investor.

Active investing usually implies a hands-on approach either by you or an advisor. This article takes the position that unless one is unusually informed, intelligent, or lucky the “passive” approach is a better choice. This decision is reinforced by the fact that according to Morningstar Reports, a respected investment research firm, only 25% of all active funds beat their passive counterparts (or benchmarks) over a 10-year period.  All investors benefits from saving and investing early—the younger you are, the better. However, it is never too late to start.

A passive investor invests in index funds (a mutual fund owning many stocks, designed to follow certain preset rules so that it tracks a specified index or benchmark such as the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Index) and/or in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) which are similar to index funds except they trade all day long like stocks instead of just at the end of the day as funds do. In general, both are relatively low in cost and tax efficient.

Given this background here are some additional guidelines to help you be a successful passive investor:

Invest for the long term (at least 10 years) and in general own stocks over bonds.  Over longer periods, stocks have tended to outperform bonds, and taxes for capital gains are lower than taxes for ordinary income.

Diversify – invest across an array of markets and asset classes (i.e. large and small stocks, US and International, value and growth).

An example of good diversification using specific ETFs would be the following:

 

Asset Class  ETF  SYMBOL  Target range- + or – 10%

 

US Large Cap           VV                     20%

US Mid Cap               VO                     20%

US Small Cap            VB                     20%

Int’l Developed         VEA                   20%

Emerging                   VWO                 20%

 

Periodically Rebalance – in the example above at least annually rebalance to the stated targets. When adding to your portfolio use “dollar cost averaging” (i.e. take the amount you want to invest and divide it into equal parts and put to work in the market over a period of time.

Consider fixed income (bonds, money market funds) if your time horizon is less than 10 years, or if you are not comfortable with the volatility.

Hold some cash for emergencies – say 5% for emergencies (example: 3 to 6 months living expenses)

Don’t market time – stay fully invested and don’t listen to the daily pundits on tv. Focus on time in the market, not timing the market. As Charlie Munger [ He is vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett] said:

“The first rule of compounding is never to interrupt it unnecessarily.”

 Minimize taxes by taking advantage of tax deferred accounts…..such as IRA’s and 401k’s. A good strategy to minimize taxes is to hold tax-efficient investments in taxable accounts and less tax-efficient investments in tax-advantaged accounts. ROTH IRAs are a unique account. Different from a traditional IRA, they don’t give you a tax deduction upfront; however you gain tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawal!

Monitor your investments quarterly, not daily, weekly or monthly.  Too much monitoring often leads to too much trading.

And (saving the BEST for last) Control your Spending – limit your spending to no more than 3% of your capital each year.

 

This is the second of a three-part se­ries by Chip Wag­ner.  A long­time mem­ber of the Ro­tary Club of the Tar­ry­town’s, he re­cently re­tired af­ter 38 years at Mer­rill Lynch and his mis­sion in this next chap­ter of his life is to ed­u­cate peo­ple to man­age their fi­nances wisely. This Spring se­mes­ter, start­ing in Feb­ru­ary 2022, he will be teach­ing two classes at Westch­ester Com­mu­nity Col­lege (Course No. 1: A Check list for the Fu­ture! Dis­cover what you need to con­sider at every stage of re­tire­ment start­ing at age 50, Course No. 2: Six Con­cepts to Im­prove Your Fi­nan­cial Lit­er­acy Tool kit for fi­nan­cial plan­ning). A de­scrip­tion of the courses and in­for­ma­tion on how to reg­is­ter can be found here: https://lnkd.in/eu­PKqvak,)

