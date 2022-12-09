Letters to the Editor When Are We Going to Do Something About the Leaf Blowers? Published 53 seconds ago53s ago December 9, 2022 Dear Editors – Yet another late Fall day passes in bucolic Irvington and the endless drone of gas-powered leaf blowers (GLBs). When I wrote to the Irvington Mayor and trustees about the 110dBA noise levels filtering into my yard (called garden in my native country of England) last week due to GLBs, I was told this amount of noise was not “egregious” and was totally acceptable. Based on Department of Labor OSHA guidelines, I shouldn’t have been outside for more than 30 minutes to prevent hearing damage (the mow and blow was going for much longer that day). After moving from New York City 10 years ago, I never imagined I would have to spend endless Fall and Spring days stuck inside my house, because the noise outside was louder than the entrance to the Midtown tunnel.Advertisement Mayors, trustees, consumers, mow and blow companies and our local school boards are tone deaf to residents who can’t take it anymore. Not surprising – we are literally tone deaf from the GLBs. I don’t need to bore your readers with the awful environmental statistics (like 1-hour use of a GLB equivalent to driving 700-1000 miles in a car). Everybody knows this, but we still turn a blind eye. When are we, in the Rivertowns, going to come together and realize that our individual actions affect all of us? How much longer are Village trustees going to sit and shrug their shoulders while the weekly (and futile) mow and blow continues? When are we going to start protecting our residents from the daily noise and environmental pollution from these devices? When are we going to be ready to stop treating our lawns like our living rooms and get comfortable with leaves and nature? When will mow and blow stop holding Trustees and customers hostage by the threat of increased cost at the use of a rake? When are our leaders going to follow the progressive lead of Larchmont and Bedford? Nearly every month we experience some kind of extreme weather event here in the Rivertowns. When are we going to start to put two and two together and realize this is the result of our everyday actions or do we just send the leaf blowers back out the day after a really bad storm? When are we going to have the courage to make uncomfortable decisions and stop the use of gas-powered leaf blowers? Alison O’Connor 56 West Clinton Avenue Irvington, NY 10533 Read or leave a comment on this story... 