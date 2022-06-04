What’s Up With Villa Lewaro?

June 4, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room and outlined his plans for Villa Lewaro, reimagined as the headquarters of a think tank to promote black entrepreneurial women. It was last August when representatives of his New Voices Foundation, which is the official nonprofit owner of the 34-room mansion built over a century ago by Madame C. J. Walker, returned to the same meeting room via Zoom to outline their plans for the types of programs they would like to have there, including special events for up to 400 people.

That number caused Mayor Brian C. Smith and other trustees to wince, remembering that the first “adaptive re-use” of the building less than two months earlier had been an extravagant, internationally-broadcast hip-hop fashion show that snarled traffic on Broadway for hours.

Advertisement





Back to the drawing board went New Voices executives to try to come up with a menu of activities the village would accept. That was then, and since then, about the only discernible activity at the Villa has been growing grass and peeling paint. “We have had very little contact with the folks at Villa Lewaro,” said Irvington Village Administrator Larry Schopfer, “—none of it related to the maintenance of the property or their application.”

Some of the Villa’s immediate neighbors grumbled about the seedy look of the property, captured in the photographs attached to this story. But William James, a top assistant to Richelieu Dennis and a spokesperson for New Voices Foundation, assures Irvingtonians that “We are still committed to doing everything we said we were going to do.”

Starting with the grass: Within 24 hours of the time photos were taken showing knee-high growth, the grounds were mowed clean. That, assures James, was purely the result of the groundskeeper’s schedule. As for the peeling paint, he says that too will be addressed in due time–but not for quite a while.

Irvington’s board still has to approve not only programmatic plans but a lot of structural work as well. The next task will address repairs to the pergola on the rear terrace—then the terrace itself, followed by repairs to the roof of the adjacent carriage house. Then next year, they will turn to the roof of the main house and the solarium. Only thereafter will they get to the cosmetic stuff: repairing the outer stucco and paint.

James admits that there has been opposition within the village. “Some of the things said on [public meeting Zoom] calls have had racial undertones,” he said. “That makes us feel not welcome.” The board of trustees, he says, has been very supportive, as have a few of the Villa’s closest neighbors.

As for the big events, like the Pyer Moss fashion show last year, James assures that New Voices understands that there is a limit to the size and visibility of programming and stresses that the vast majority of programs planned will be small and unobtrusive.

There has been one recent event at the Villa, James says, –one that few in Irvington apparently even noticed. On April 30th, close to 100 people, most of them children from the Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Metropolitan Chapter, gathered for a program that featured catering and an appearance by A’Lelia Bundles, Madame Walker’s adoptive great-great granddaughter. James called that “a very good example of what programming will be.”

If being largely unnoticed by the surrounding community is going to be typical of events at Villa Lewaro, most Irvington residents would consider that a good thing. That and a well-manicured front lawn.