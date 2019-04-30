What’s Happening – May 2019

Wednesday 1

Holocaust Remembrance Day Service: The Woman with Four Names: An Inspirational Story of Survival and Bravery will be the Yom Hashoah service at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham. 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Ellen Kaidanow, daughter-in-law of two Holocaust survivors will tell the story of her mother-in-law’s life. Info:: http://tba-ny.org/.

Thursday 2

Movers & Shakers: Program will be held on Thursdays from 9:15 to 10 a.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. It is designed for parents (or caretakers) and young children that want to experience yoga and mindfulness together. Info: 332-YOGA or www.riverstoneyoga.com.

Drink & Draw: RiverArts, in association with Brieff Studios, will hold Drink & Draw from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 412A, Dobbs Ferry. All levels are welcome. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Info: https://riverarts.org/drink-draw/

Michelle Wolf: Comic will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 3

Spring Crafts at Lyndhurst: The program will be held May 3, 4 and 5. Show hours are Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, discount coupons, group rates and travel directions visit www.artrider.com or call 845-331-7900.

L’Enchantement Simple: The exhibit of the works of Jean Duquoc is being presented from May 3 through June 2 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St., Tarrytown. Info: 332-4554 or www.CanfinGallery.com.

Imaginary: The U.S. premiere of the musical for all ages will be presented on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater, 85 Main St. The play is being presented by the Broadway Training Center of Westchester. For tickets, call 591-6602 or visit http://www.irvingtontheater.com/broadway-training-center.

Rivertown Film: A series of May events are being held by Rivertown Film. On May 3, Inspired! will be screened at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Rivertown Film, in partnership with the Rockland Organized for Sustainability and a Safe Aquifer, presents the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Theater in Suffern. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jonathan Demme’s Cousin Bobby will be screened on May 29 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Info: 353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org.

Rascals Perform: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

August: Osage County: Commemorating its 20th anniversary year, the Axial Theatre will transform its Pleasantville stage into August: Osage County. The new production of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer and Tony award-winning Best Play runs May 3-19. Info: 286-7680 or www.axialtheatre.org.

Saturday 4

Duck Derby/Healthy Kids Day: For 4 hours Patriots Park will be filled with games, food, entertainment and health information. Duck races will take place throughout the day on Andre Brook in individual heats, and each winner of that heat will participate in the final race; prizes for all heats will be given. Sponsored by Tarrytown’s Family Y and Rotary – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit: http://www.tarrytownrotary.org/ for more information.

Annual Gala: Cantor Margot E.B. Goldberg will be honored for her 25 years of service at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. To purchase tickets or an advertisement, or to add your name to the list of well-wishers, please visit bit.ly/TBAGala. Info: http://tba-ny.org/.

“Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt: Steve Solomon will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 5

Pet Blessing: A Pet Blessing and Pet Food Drive will be held at 11:15 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham. 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Please bring pet food or reusable bags to donate to the Hudson Valley Pet Food Pantry: www.hvpetfoodpantry.org . E-mail tikkunolam@tba-ny.org for more information.

Beatles Tribute Band: The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute will perform at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Tuesday 7

Cat & Nan: Cat & Nat: #MOMTRUTHS Live will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer have been friends since they were teens, and now have a video series #MOMTRUTHS. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Wednesday 8

Teacher Training Information Session: The program will be held from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. Info: 332-YOGA or www.riverstoneyoga.com.

Thursday 9

Guitar Concert: An Evening with Bruce Cockburn & Leo Kottke will be held at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 10

Book Club: The club will meet at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Members will discuss To the End of the Land by David Grossman. The suggested donation is $2 RSVP by calling 631-1770 or e-mailing adulted@tba-ny.org.

Clothing Closet: Great bargains will be available at the event, which will be held on May 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church & San Marcos, 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Any questions, please call Christ Church at 631-2074.

Documentary Screening: God Grew Tired of Us, the award-winning documentary that explores the indomitable spirit of three “lost boys” who fled their villages in the Sudan, will be screened at 12:30 p.m. at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Admission is $5 and light snacks will be provided. Info: www.shamesjcc.org.

Political Satire: The Capitol Steps – We Put the Mock in Democracy! will be held at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 11

Melt Performance With Joy: The revolutionary self-care method that boosts your competitive edge and reduces your risk of injury will be demonstrated from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. Info: 332-YOGA or www.riverstoneyoga.com.

Movie Mavens: Shanghai Ghetto will be screened at 7 p.m., followed by a talk by guest speaker Ellen Kracko at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham. 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Free for members, $5 for guests to offset the cost of refreshments. Info: http://tba-ny.org/.

Liberty! Equality!: The Westchester Symphonic Winds will perform the show at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Wednesday 15

Israeli Folk Dancing: Program will be held on May 15, 22 and 29, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Info: http://tba-ny.org/.

Friday 17

Gordon Lightfoot Performance: Gordon Lightfoot will bring his 80 Years Strong Tour to the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., at 8 p.m.

Saturday 18

LitFest: An all-day event in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow: 100 authors participating at 8 venues. Shuttles available throughout the day. Books signings at Warner, panels on stage at Patriot’s Park, readings at sites on the hour. Follow Ichabod’s Crane wild ride for an author-filled day. For more information, please visit: https://sleepyhollowlitfest.org

BlueGrass Weekend: Do you want to hone your skills on your instrument? Want to get better at playing music with other people? RiverArts’ New BlueGrass Weekend Intensive and Concert will be held on May 18 from noon to 6 p.m and from 6 to 8 p.m. and on May 19 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 18 Farragut Ave., Hastings. Info: https://riverarts.org/riverarts-bluegrass-camps-info/.

Spring Fling: Event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church & San Marcos, 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. The Spruce St. Jazz Project is coming to melt away the stresses of the week and fill the church with energy for fun-filled bidding on amazing auction items, including Yankees tickets, yoga classes, household items, cookie baskets, and more. Any questions, please call Christ Church at 631-2074.

Foreigner’s Journey: The Premier Tribute to Foreigner and Journey! will be held at 8 p.m.at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 19

Story Pirates: The Story Pirates will present a New Story Show and workshop at 1 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/100763203.

Kristina Kuzmic Performance: An Evening with Kristina Kuzmic: The Hope and Humor Tour will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Wednesday 22

Historical Society Annual Meeting: The Historical Society of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow will hold its Annual Meeting at 7 p.m. at the Warner Library,121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. In addition to new trustees and election of officers, our speaker will be Mary Calvi, author of Dear George, Dear Mary, a historical novel based on the relationship of George Washington and Mary Philipse. Info: 374-7564 or Jonathan.Marshall365@gmail.com.

Holocaust Survivor Speaks: Helga Luden will share her story and answer questions from 7 to 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church & San Marcos, 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. For more information call 631-2074.

Saturday 25

Fifth anniversary opening of the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (TaSH) at Patriots Park! Old and new vendors, plus Bike Tarrytown’s Bike Swap and music present by ArtsLatinoNY. 8:30-2:p.m. For more information: tashfarmersmarket.org and find the TaSH on Facebook and Instagram @ thetashfm

Sunday 26

Beachcombing at River Walk Center: Join a Teatown educator at the RiverWalk Center in Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow to find natural objects on the shore from 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Register online by visiting www.teatown.org or by calling 762-2912 Ext. 110.

Thursday 30

Sacred Kirtan Music: Krishna Das and friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 31

Women’s Circle: The program will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. The program is open to Temple members and guests. Please call the Temple office at 631-1770 or e-mail tbawomenscircle@gmail.com for more information.

Special Broadway Shabbat Service: Reform Kabbalat Shabbat (Welcoming the Sabbath) services with prayers set to the familiar melodies of the Great White Way and special guest drummer, Nadav Snir-Zelniker at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Info: http://tba-ny.org/.

Engaging Conversation Series: National Geographic LIVE When Women Ruled the World: Kara Cooney will be held at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Ongoing

Modern Dance Classes: RiverArts modern dance classes are now in session. The classes are taught by Mary Ford-Sussman. Classes are being provided on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hastings Yoga, 34 Main St., Hastings. Individual classes are $25 and multiple dance cards are available. Register on line at https://riverarts.org/educational-programs/dance-lessons/modern-dance-lessons.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com..

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life Series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.

Rivertown Runners: The Rivertown Runners group runs multiple times throughout the week. The weekend group runs on the Rockefeller State Park Preserve carriage trails. For more information please visit www.rivertownrunners.org or follow us on Facebook. All are welcome.

Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg in a friendly, non-competitive (no betting) gathering at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., on Mondays at 1 p.m. Free for Temple members and $2 per session for guests. E-mail adulted@tba-ny.org or call the Temple Office at 631-1770 for more information.