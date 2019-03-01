What’s Happening – March 2019

You can now add your own events to our new online Event Calendar:

Friday 1

Landscape Paintings Exhibit: Painted Terrain features artist Edward Bear Miller’s landscape paintings at The Donald Gallery at South Presbyterian Church, 343 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, through March 17. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Info: 693-0473 or http://www.southpres.org/the-donald-gallery.

Sunday 3

Greenburgh Nature Center Reopening: After a four-month closure of its Manor House, the Greenburgh Nature Center reopened its doors to the public on March 3. The Center is located at 99 Dromore Rd., Scarsdale. For additional information visit www.greenburghnaturecenter.org.

Wednesday 6

Ash Wednesday Programs: Christ Church/San Marcos Tarrytown is holding a series of Ash Wednesday programs. “Ashes to Go” will be held at the Tarrytown Metro-North Station from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. At Christ Church/San Marcos at 43 S. Broadway at 9 a.m. there will be Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes. At 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church there will be a bilingual (English & Spanish) Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes.

Israeli Folk Dancing With Leng: The program will be held on March 6 and 27 at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Beginners will dance from 7 to 8 p.m. and open dance and instruction will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information on Leng: visit http://ctisraelidance.com.

Nordic Mystique Photographic Exhibit at Ona in Tarrytown: Famous Norwegian photographer, Morten Golimo, displays his evocative nature photography, described as “awe-inspiring, haunting and magical” throughout March. At 53 Main Street. 914-514-8981, fairtradeintarrytownny.com.

Thursday 7

Drink & Draw: RiverArts, in association with Brieff Studios, will hold Drink & Draw from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 412A, Dobbs Ferry. All levels are welcome. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Info: https://riverarts.org/drink-draw/

Friday 8

Book Club: The club will meet at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Members are being asked to select one of the works of Amos Oz, who died in December. The suggested donation is $2 RSVP by calling 631-1770 or e-mailing adulted@tba-ny.org.

Lyndhurst Plays: M&M Performing Arts Company is presenting today through March 31 Blithe Spirit, performed in repertory with Chekhov’s masterpiece, The Seagull in the Grand Picture Gallery at Lyndhurst. Tickets are on sale at Lyndhurst.org or by calling 1-888-718-4253 opt. 1 additional fees apply to phone orders.

Bruce In The USA: The Bruce Springsteen and the E Street tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 9

Stress & Sleep: MELT for Stress & Sleep w/ Joy Jacobson will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. The fee is $30. Info: 332-YOGA or www.riverstoneyoga.com.

Open Write: Enjoy a generative evening of writing exercises, sharing work and connecting with the community from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Dr., Sleepy Hollow. The cost is $10 and free for HVWC members. Info: https://www.writerscenter.org/ or 332-5953.

Movie Mavens: The Movie Mavens series will continue with a screening of Septembers of Shiraz at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members to offset the cost of refreshments. Info: 631-1770 or tba.org.

Annie: The Clocktown Players will present Annie on March 9 at 7 p.m., March 10 at 2 p.m.,

March 16 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 17 at 2 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater, 85 Main St. For tickets, visit irvingtontheater.com.

Fly Fishing Cinema: The Fly Fishing Film Tour – 2019 will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Thursday 14

Lewis Black Concert: The comedian will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 15

Queen Esther’s Brunch: The Jewish Women’s Circle of Chabad of the Rivertowns invites the women of the community 16 and older to Queen Esther’s Brunch at 10 a.m. at the Tarryhill Club House in Tarrytown. Listen to New York City Criminal Court judge and first Hasidic Jewish woman to be elected as a civil court judge in the state, Ruchie Freier, who will deliver the keynote speech. RSVP is necessary and can be done at https://www.chabadrt.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4224083/jewish/Queen-Esthers-Brunch-RSVP.htm or by calling 693-6100. The cost is $45 and sponsorship opportunities are available at $180.

Boutique Sale: A Clothing Closet & Boutique Sale will be held on March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Church and San Marcus, 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown,

St. Patrick’s Day Party: The Red Hot Chili Pipers will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 16

Natalie Merchant and Lúnasa: The performers will be in concert at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 17

Women’s History Month Presentation: The Irvington Historical Society Women’s History Month presentation. Someone Must Wash the Dishes, a satire written in 1912 by pro-suffragist Marie Jenney Howe and performed by Michele LaRue in period costume, followed by a short talk will be held at the Irvington Public Library at 2 p.m. Free, Info:Irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Purim Carnival: Adults and children are welcome to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Greenburgh Hebrew Center, 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. Costumers are encouraged. Info: www.g-h-c.org/purim or carnival@g-h-c.org.

Tuesday 19

Election Law: New York Election Law Reform: Unfinished Business will be discussed during the Hot Topics Breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Jazz Forum Club, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown. Free continental breakfast will be served and a $10 donation is optional. If you have any questions e-mail info@lwv-rivertowns.org. In case of bad weather, cancellation will be posted at: lwv-rivertowns.org.

Wednesday 20

Purim Service and Shpiel: Program will be held at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Bring a box of pasta or cereal to the service. Shake, rattle, and roll your box in place of a grogger (noisemaker. The boxes will then be donated to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Info: 631-1770 or tba.org.

Thursday 21

Black and White Purim: The family extravaganza, featuring Jay the Illusionist, will be held at 5 p.m. at Chabad of the Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. The cost is $25 per family, $10 for single tickets and $54 for sponsors. Info: www.chabadrt.org or 693-6100.

Purim Carnival: There will games, prizes, a bounce house, spin art, slime and fun for children of all ages at the annual Purim Carnival at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact Stessa Peers, director of youth engagement, atyouthdirector@tba-ny.org.

Friday 22

Chicago: The Broadway Training Center of Westchester is presenting Chicago on March 22 at 7 p.m.; March 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater, 85 Main St. Info: www.BroadwayTraining.com or 478-7065.

Way of the Cross: Lenten celebration of the Stations of the Cross: in the Footsteps of Oscar Romero will be presented by the Transfiguration Parish Twinning Committee at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Church, 268 S. Broadway, Tarrytown.

Saturday 23

Intro to Meditation: Boston Buddha: Intro to Meditation with Andy Kelly will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. The fee is $45. Info: 332-YOGA or www.riverstoneyoga.com.

Del & Dawg: Del McCoury and David Grisman will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 24

Visual Artists Speak: The Ageless Artist, a conversation with visual artists Eleanor Goldstein, Rosalind Schneider, and Arlé Sklar-Weinstein, on the boundless and unbridled creative energy that fuels their life and work. Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. Dobbs Ferry Woman’s Club 54 Clinton Avenue Dobbs Ferry

Chili Cook Off: The Christ Church Annual Chili Cook Off Dinner, with a dozen chili recipes to enjoy and vote for, will be held at the Parish Hall, 43 S. Broadway.

Friday 29

Cream Tribute: “Music of Cream – 50th Anniversary World Tour,” featuring family members of the original band, will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 30

Canfin Gallery Exhibit: New Works by Isabelle Scheltjens are on display today through April 28 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St., Tarrytown. Info: 332-4554 or www.CanfinGallery.com.

Sunday 31

Mitzvah Day: Join temple Beth Abraham’s Tikkun Olam (Social Action) committee by participating in a range of volunteer projects to help that in need in our local community at 11 a.m. There will be projects for all age groups. Temple Beth Abraham is located at 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. E-mail tikkunolam@tba-ny.org if you are interested in helping or finding out more about Mitzvah Day.

Women’s Seder: Participate in a creative, spiritual and contemporary Seder from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenburgh Hebrew Center, 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. The cost, $36 for adults and $18 for teens, includes dinner. Pre-registration is required; RSVP to Sisterhood@g-h-c.org.

Concert Double Bill: An Evening with Poco and Jim Messina will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Bottom of FormOngoing

Modern Dance Classes: RiverArts modern dance classes are now in session. The classes are taught by Mary Ford-Sussman. Classes are being provided on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hastings Yoga, 34 Main St., Hastings. Individual classes are $25 and multiple dance cards are available. Register on line at https://riverarts.org/educational-programs/dance-lessons/modern-dance-lessons.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life Series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.

Rivertown Runners: The Rivertown Runners group runs multiple times throughout the week. The weekend group runs on the Rockefeller State Park Preserve carriage trails. For more information please visit www.rivertownrunners.org or follow us on Facebook. All are welcome.