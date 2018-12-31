What’s Happening – January

Wednesday 2

Israeli Folk Dancing: The program will be held every Wednesday in January, with the exception of Jan. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Info: http://ctisraelidance.com.

Thursday 3

Mah Jongg: Mah Jongg is typically held on Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Due to the New Year’s Eve holiday, the December 31 gathering will meet on Thursday, Jan. 3. Due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, the Jan. 21 gathering will meet on Thursday, Jan. 24. Free for Temple members, $2 per session for guests. E-mail adulted@tba-ny.org or call the Temple office at 631-1770 for more information.

Friday 4

Bobby Collins Performance: Stand-up comedian Bobby Collins will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 5

Schools Fundraiser: The sixth annual Winter Blues, a fundraiser to benefit the Sleepy Hollow Performing Arts Boosters at Sleepy Hollow Middle School and High School, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Movie Mavens Series: The Movie Mavens series will continue with a screening of And Then She Arrived at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members to offset the cost of refreshments. Info: 631-1770 or tba.org.

Sunday 6

Music And Munchies: The Greenburgh Hebrew Center and PJ Library present Music and Munchies from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Join us for a free afternoon of stories, songs and yummy sweets and healthy treats. This event is ideal for children up to the age of six and their families. RSVP or submit questions to Stacey at PJLibrary@g-h-c.org.

Wednesday 9

Rivertown Films: Rivertown Films is presenting three films in January. Tea with the Dames will be presented on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Studio 54 will be presented on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Theatre in Suffern. Shoplifters will be screened on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $9 for members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from 800-838-3006 or www.rivertownfilm.org.

Environment Of Local Breweries: Justin DiNino, owner of the Tarrytown-based Nano brewery Duncan’s Abbey, will discuss sustainable hop growing, locally sourced ingredients, grain composting and more from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd., Scarsdale. Admission is free for this adult program. Info: http://www.greenburghnaturecenter.org or 723-3470.

Invest And Relax: The investment series with Matt Ludmer will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Admission is free, but registration is required. To register or receive more information call the Aligned Center at 292-0930.

Thursday 10

Drink & Draw: RiverArts, in association with Brieff Studios, will hold Drink & Draw from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 412A, Dobbs Ferry. All levels are welcome. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Info: https://riverarts.org/drink-draw /

Friday 11

Neil Young Tribute: The Broken Arrow Neil Young Tribute has been rescheduled from Oct. 12 to tonight at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org. Tickets from the original Oct. 12 date will be accepted tonight.

Book Club: The club will meet at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Members will discuss As Close To Us As Breathing by Elizabeth Poliner. The suggested donation is $2 RSVP by calling 631-1770 or e-mailing adulted@tba-ny.org.

Saturday 12

Aligned Center Consultations: A Family and Systemic Constellations Workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Aligned Center, 1 Bridge St., Suite 64, Irvington. The fee is $40 and registration is required. To register or receive more information, call the Aligned Center at 292-0930.

Open Write: Enjoy a creative evening of writing exercises, sharing work and connecting with the community at 7:30 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. Refreshments will be served. Free for members and $10 regular admission. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org.

Thursday 17

Financial Cocktail Hour: The program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Aligned Center, 1 Bridge St., Suite 64, Irvington. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. To register or receive more information, call the Aligned Center at 292-0930.

Friday 18

Open Mic: The program will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. Open mics provide writers and performers in every genre an opportunity to share their words, music, or comedy in an encouraging community. The suggested donation is $5. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org.

Musical Shabbat: Shabbat services with special music for Shabbat Shirah and featuring songs of social justice in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Info: 631-1770.

Countess & Friends: Luann de Lesseps — Countess & Friends will be performed at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Countess Luann is a reality television star, author, actress, singer, mother and an original cast member of Bravo’s hit TV show The Real Housewives of New York. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 19

Remembering Dr. King: Join the Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Steward Board as they host the annual All-U-Can-Eat breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m.at the church, 90 Wildey St., Tarrytown. The donation is $15. On Jan. 21 the church will celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther. King Jr. through song. The free program begins at noon.

Dancespiration: Dancespiration will be performed by the students and teachers of the Tarrytown Fred Astaire Dance Studio at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Celebrate the magic of ballroom dance with an extravaganza of foxtrots, salsas, rumbas and show dances. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 21

Dr. King Volunteer Program: Shames JCC on the Hudson 371 S Broadway, Tarrytown, volunteers will sort, decorate and put together 600 Blizzard Boxes, emergency kits of non-perishable food, which will be distributed to various senior centers and food pantries. This cross generational service project designed to put Dr. King’s words into action will bring together teens who live at the Jewish Board Hawthorne Campus, seniors from Engage Westchester and families from the JCC community. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Please go to www.shamesjcc.org to sign up.

Comedy And Conversation: An evening of stand-up comedy and conversation with Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another, and stand-up physicist Saad Sarwana, of the Science Channel’s Outrageous Acts of Science, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Jazz Forum Arts, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown.

Friday 25

Writers Center Readings: Readings by Rachel Hadas, Safia Jama, and Gardner McFall will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org.

Saturday 26

Puppet Show: The Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favorites will be performed at 11 a.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Canfin Gallery Exhibit: New Works, an exhibit of the art of Cecil Touchon, is being held today through Feb. 17 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St. Tarrytown. Info: 332 4554 or www.CanfinGallery.com.

Sunday 27

Bike Tarrytown Meetings: Bike Tarrytown holds general meetings on the last Sundays of the month in January, February and March from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Room B, Tarrytown. Info: https://biketarrytown.org/.

Adult Education Discussion: Reproductive Freedom and Judaism will be discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Join us for a panel discussion moderated by Temple Beth Abraham’s past president, Allison Fine, co-founder of Underwire: A Community of Elected Women, and featuring Rabbi David Holtz, Info: 631-1770.

Bottom of FormOngoing

Modern Dance Classes: RiverArts modern dance classes are now in session. The classes are taught by Mary Ford-Sussman. Classes are being provided on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hastings Yoga, 34 Main St., Hastings. Individual classes are $25 and multiple dance cards are available. Register on line at https://riverarts.org/educational-programs/dance-lessons/modern-dance-lessons.

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770. No class on Dec. 26.

Rivertown Runners: The Rivertown Runners group runs multiple times throughout the week. The weekend group runs on the Rockefeller State Park Preserve carriage trails. For more information, please visit www.rivertownrunners.org or follow us on Facebook. All are welcome.