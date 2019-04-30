What’s Happening – In Our Libraries

May 2019

Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library

Friday 3

May Art Exhibit: Irvington resident Gabriel Ceslov will exhibit at the Martucci Gallery from May 3 to 30, during normal library hours. His exhibit of oils on canvas, entitled Design Emotion is comprised of abstracts and en plein air landscapes. An opening reception for the artist will be held on May 4 from 2 to 4:45 p.m. All are invited.

Thursday 16

Irvington Book Club: The group will meet at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Beartown by Fredrik Backman. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk.

Saturday 18

Fact or Fate? At 2 p.m., the League of Women Voters of Westchester will present a 90-minute civics workshop. Join them to discuss the role of media today’s political environment. Free. Registration requested. Phone 591-7840 or register online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/

Thursday 23

Tech Help: Help to overcome problems with using your E-reader, mobile phone or tablet will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your fully-charged device. Registration is requested. Register online at <irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/> or telephone 591-7840. Free.

Young Adults Programs at the Irvington Public Library

Monday 6

Japanese Doll Book Mark: Celebrate the cherry blossoms by making an Origami Japanese doll book mark at 3:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Thursday 9

Vintage Picture Frame: Adorn a simple wood frame with book paper roses and paint for the perfect Mother’s Day gift at 5 p.m. Registration is required.

Thursday 23

Book Tastings: The second annual middle school book tastings event will be held at 6 p.m. Hungry for a good read? We’ll have books for every appetite. Registration is required.

Thursday 30

Unplug and Unwind: Come and spend some “unplugged” time on the last Thursday of the month playing classic board & card games like chess, checkers, Uno, Ticket to Ride, Dominion and Pandemic or bring one of your own. Registration is required, but walk ins are welcome to the program, which begins at 5 p.m.

Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Warner Library

Wednesday 1

Wednesday Afternoon Movies: Movies will be screened every Wednesday in May at 2 p.m. This month’s schedule is: May 1: On the Basis of Sex; May 8: The Hate U Give; May 15: Stan & Ollie; May 22: Fighting with my Family and May 29: The Mule.

Thursday 2

Apartment Hunting: Learn the basics of apartment hunting from a local realtor at 7 p.m. Sign up at the information desk or call 631-7734.

Author Visit: Wayne Coffey will discuss his book They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City and the Most Astounding Season in Baseball History in the Reading Room at 7 p.m.

Business Book Group: The group will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss The Black Swan by Nassim Taleb.

Saturday 4

Cooking Demonstration: At 11 a.m. Rinku Bhattacharya, author of the cookbook Instant Indian: Classic Foods from Every Region Made Easy in the Instant Pot, will prepare food. Samples and book signing will be available.

Wednesday 8

The Migratory Wave: Learn fun facts about the monarch butterfly migration using scientific tools at 4 p.m.

Thursday 9

Second Thursday Book Group: The group will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss Everything Here is Beautiful by Mira Lee.

Saturday 11

Basic Car Care: Learn essential car safety and maintenance demonstrated in Warner Library’s parking lot by professional mechanics from Mickey’s Automotive at noon. Sign up at reference or call 631-7734.

Monday 13

Writing The College Essay: Need some help writing your college essay? Freelance writer Tania Moore will help you brainstorm for ideas and begin to outline your essay in the first session and give feedback on a draft of your essay at the second session. The program will be held on May 13 and 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday 17

Tarrytown Basics Community Kick-Off: The TTSH Basics is a series of community partnerships consisting of organizations and individuals coming together to ensure that young children enter school ready to learn and are on a similar academic level of their peers. Learn about the basics at our community kick-off event at 8 p.m.

Saturday 18

Lit Fest: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first annual Sleepy Hollow Lit Fest kicks off the 18-month long bicentennial celebration of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Several events are planned including an author visit from Mira T. Lee, who will read from her novel Everything Here is Beautiful.at 1 p.m.

Monday 20

The Indestructible Man: Captain Dixie was the original “Indestructible Man.” A World War II hero, he commanded the USS Ticonderoga and inspired not only the men with whom he served but an entire nation at war. Discover the history of this war hero, his crew, their demise on Mount Beacon and the efforts to memorialize them at 7 p.m. Signup is requested. Call 631-7734 or visit the reference desk.

Tuesday 21

Mystery Book Group: The group will meet at 11 a.m.to read Still Midnight by Denise Mina.

Wednesday 30

Free Medical Services: On the last Wednesday of the month, from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Warner Library and Doctors United will be providing the following complimentary services for library members at no charge: blood pressure screening, computerized digital stress analysis and neck and back pain screening. There will also be a doctor available to discuss any health concerns you may have.

Events at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

The following events have been scheduled for the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

Friday 3

Star Wars Craft: From 4 to 5 p.m. make a Star Wars lightsaber. The program is for children in kindergarten and older. Info: 693-6614.

Saturday 4

Comics Convention: The library’s first FerryCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free program is intended for all ages. With May 4, being both Free Comic Book Day & Star Wars Day the program will bring you a full slate of comic book, super hero, and con-related activities including vendors, publishers, artists, writers, cosplay, interviews, panels, classes, interactive features, film and more.

Saturday 11

Martial Arts Movie: Mortal Kombat will be screened at 2 p.m. The film is rated PG-13.

Wednesday 22

Meet The Raptors: The event, starring birds of prey, will be held at 4 p.m. Children will learn the adaptations necessary for survival in the bird world in this Teatown Lake Reservation production. Registration is required. Come to the circulation desk or call 693-6614.