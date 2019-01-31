What’s Happening – February Calendar

Friday 1-17

Canfin Gallery Exhibit: New Works, an exhibit of the art of Cecil Touchon, is being held through Feb. 17 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St. Tarrytown. Info: 332 4554 or www.CanfinGallery.com.

1-24

Juried Photography Exhibit: Inside/Outside, Upstream Gallery’s 10th annual juried photography exhibition, is being held through Feb. 24. The gallery is located at 8 Main St., Hastings-on-Hudson.

Friday 1

Tappan Zee Exhibit: The Tappan Zee Bridge: 1955-2019 is on display through April at the Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, One Grove St., Tarrytown. Info: historyatgrove@aol.com, 631-8374 or http://www.thehistoricalsociety.net/.

Monday 3

Art Exhibit: Painted Terrain, featuring paintings by Edward Bear Miller, will be held through March 17 at The Donald Gallery at South Presbyterian Church, 343 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. The opening reception will held today from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: office@ southpres.org or http://www.southpres.org/the-donald-gallery/. The gallery is also on Facebook.

Tuesday 4

Meditation Class: Sufi Meditation will be held every Tuesday in February from 10 a.m. to noon at South Presbyterian Church, 343 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. Info: http://www.southpres.org/.

Wednesday 6

Creative Memoirs: At the Shames Jewish Community Center on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown a four-part course on creative memoirs will begin today. The program will teach how to creatively capture moments of your life for your own reflection or for your family. Go to www.shamesjcc.org for more information and to register.

Israeli Folk Dancing: The program will be held every Wednesday in February, with the exception of Feb. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Info: http://ctisraelidance.com.

Thursday 7

Prize Winning Translator: Sandra Smith, the prize-winning literary translator of Irène Némirovsky, Camus and Guy de Maupassant will be at the Shames Jewish Community Center on the Hudson, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, on several occasions beginning in February. On Feb. 7 Smith, who translated Némirovsky’s 12 novels will discuss the author’s life as well as Suite Francaise in detail, including a showing of the film adaptation of the novel, in a four-part series on Thursdays. On Feb. 11, Smith will give another lecture, Jacques Schiffrin: A Jewish Publisher in Exile in New York. Please go to www.shamesjcc.org for more information, including the lecture times and cost and to register.

Drink & Draw: RiverArts, in association with Brieff Studios, will hold Drink & Draw from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 412A, Dobbs Ferry. All levels are welcome. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Info: https://riverarts.org/drink-draw/

Science Talk: Quantum Matters: Designing materials of the future, one layer at a time, hosted by Professor Cory Dean, Columbia University, part of the Science-on-Hudson talks, will be held at 7 p.m. at Nevis Laboratories Science Center, 136 South Broadway, Irvington. For a complete schedule of Nevis Labs’ Science-on-Hudson speaker series, visit: www.nevis.columbia.edu.

Friday 8

Sweeney Todd: Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be performed by the Clocktower Players: Teen Troupe on Feb. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater. For tickets and more information, visit Irvingtontheater.org.

Saturday 9

Improve Skiing Performance: Melt: Snow Sports & Happy Hips with Joy Jacobson will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Info: 332-YOGA or info@riverstoneyoga.com.

Blue Olive Oil/Vinegar Tasting: The seminar will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. The Adult Education and Membership Committees at Temple Beth Abraham invite you an evening of olives and grapes. The cost for members is $10 in advance or $15 at the door and guest tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Sign up on Eventbrite: bit.ly/TBA-tasting or by calling the Temple office at 631-1770.

Sunday 10

Israel Committee Brunch: The brunch will be held at noon at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. The discussion topic is Navigating the Ins and Outs of Israel’s Political Climate and Upcoming Election. The speaker will be Nadav Shachmon, our Westchester shliach (Israeli emissary). To RSVP for the free event, which is required, e-mail IsraelCommittee@tba-ny.org or call the Temple office at 631-1770.

Tuesday 12

Yoga Classes: Pebble Yoga with Angelique, a six-week series, will begin today from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program, for children four to seven, has the goal to help students become more familiar with their breath, body and feelings. Info: 332-YOGA or info@riverstoneyoga.com.

Book Club: The club will meet at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Members will discuss Orchestra of Exiles: The Story of Bronislaw Huberman, the Israel Philharmonic, and the One Thousand Jews He Saved from Nazi Horrors by Josh Aronson The suggested donation is $2 RSVP by calling 631-1770 or e-mailing adulted@tba-ny.org.

Wednesday 13

Seniors Valentine’s Day Event: A Senior Citizens’ Valentine’s Day Party for Dobbs Ferry residents will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street Firehouse Restaurant. Admission is $5. To register call Abby, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the village’s Nutrition Center at 231-5329.

Vagina Monologues: The Vagina Monologues will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org. It is being presented by V-Day Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow 2019. Proceeds will go to Hope’s Door and My Sister’s place.

Rivertown Films: Rivertown Films is presenting two films in February at the Nyack Center.

BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee, will be screened on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, directed by Sara Driver, will be shown on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $9 for members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from 800-838-3006 or www.rivertownfilm.org.

Thursday 14

Dinner and Jazz: La Chinita Poblana, 61 Main St., Irvington, will offer an evening of dinner, drinks, jazz music and the singing of Evangeline Joy today from 6:to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are available. Info: 231-9398 or lachinitapoblana.ny@gmail.com.

Classical Romantic Favorites: Classical Romantic Favorites will be performed by pianist Katya Grineva at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 15

Max Weinberg Performances: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox will be presented at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. The drummer is a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 16

Movie Mavens: The Movie Mavens series will continue with a screening of The Zigzag Kid at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 27 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members to offset the cost of refreshments. Info: 631-1770 or tba.org.

Friday 22

Immigrant Stories: Lift the Lamp: Immigrant Stories will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater (ITHT), 85 Main Street, Irvington, NY. America has always been called a melting pot, but what exactly does that mean? The Lady in the Harbor has lifted her lamp for people from diverse lands, creating a rich tapestry of cultures that is the fabric of the United States. ITHT presents the second event in its highly acclaimed Diversity Series — as people from Afghanistan, The Soviet Union, Pakistan, Paraguay, and Venezuela share their stories of coming to America and what it means to be an immigrant in the United States. This free event will be followed by a Q&A. For more information, visit: www.irvingtontheater.com.

Lovett And Hiatt: An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt will be presented at 8 p.m., at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 23

The Wailers Perform: The Wailers will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 24

Beginners Yoga Series: Learn the foundations of yoga, focusing on breath and learning postures with Shannon R. The four-week series begins today from 11:30 am. to 1 p.m. at Riverstone Yoga, 2 Hudson View Way, Tarrytown. Info: 332-YOGA or info@riverstoneyoga.com.

Bike Tarrytown Meetings: Bike Tarrytown holds general meetings on the last Sundays of the month in February and March from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Room B, Tarrytown. Info: https://biketarrytown.org/.

Milk Carton Kids: The Milk Carton Kids will perform at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 631-3390 Ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Bottom of FormOngoing

Modern Dance Classes: RiverArts modern dance classes are now in session. The classes are taught by Mary Ford-Sussman. Classes are being provided on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hastings Yoga, 34 Main St., Hastings. Individual classes are $25 and multiple dance cards are available. Register on line at https://riverarts.org/educational-programs/dance-lessons/modern-dance-lessons.

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. –11:30 a.m. & Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays/winter market inside the Main Street School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life Series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770. No class on Dec. 26.

Rivertown Runners: The Rivertown Runners group runs multiple times throughout the week. The weekend group runs on the Rockefeller State Park Preserve carriage trails. For more information please visit www.rivertownrunners.org or follow us on Facebook. All are welcome.