Government & PoliticsWestchester News WHAT THE COUNTY IS DOING THAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 3 County Executive Latimer signs the plastic utensil bill April 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— What happens in White Plains, seat of the county government, does not always stay in White Plains, as exemplified by three recent pieces of legislation passed by the Board of Legislators and signed into law by County Executive George Latimer. They are likely to be felt even by those of us living in the relative obscurity of the rivertowns.Sponsor Plastic Utensils: In early March, the legislature passed and Latimer signed into law a bill designed to phase out single-use plastic utensils, a near-universal accoutrement to takeout eateries everywhere. Under the new law, food services can no longer provide single-use plastic silverware or condiment packets to customers unless asked. So it’s not exactly a ban, but it means you have to ask specifically for a plastic spoon, knife or fork to go with your Moo Goo Gai Pan—and don’t assume if you want more than one utensil, you’re going to get it. The idea is to continue Westchester’s impressive record in reducing the amount of trash and keeping plastic from entering the waste stream. Cameras on school buses: No, not on the inside, spying on your kids as they ride to and from school, but on the back of the stop signs that swing open when the bus is picking up or dropping off its little passengers. Most drivers know that when they see the stop signs open on either side of the bus, it means they’re supposed to stop. Yet a dismaying number of impatient drivers seem to feel it’s their right to swoop on by, potentially endangering a child attempting to cross in front of the bus. “We saw the effectiveness of school bus stop arm cameras in Somers,” said Legislator Vedat Gashi. “This safety feature is necessary to hold reckless drivers accountable.” Because, like all such surveillance cameras, these will be unable to identify the offending driver, violators cannot have points on their licenses, but the vehicle’s owner will be fined $250 for a first violation, ranging up to $300, with an additional penalty of $25 per violation for failing to respond to a notice of liability in a timely manner. New County web address: Heretofore, Westchester County’s web site can be found at WestchesterGov.com, with emails following the same address protocol. It turns out that has left the county government vulnerable to fake web sites and email scams. From now on, the address will be WestchesterCountyNY.gov. Links to the old address will be maintained, but anything new has to use the new address. Were web addresses the only thing in need of change, this would all be a matter of cut and paste, but there is the matter of the address on all those county vehicles and beeline buses. Changing them to the new address will take some time—and money.   