You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Government & Politics

What the County Is Doing That You Ought To Know About-II

April 29, 2023

Prom season is upon us—a time of great anticipation by thousands of high school juniors and seniors but one of great frustration for those who can’t afford a new prom dress or what it costs to rent a tuxedo. This weekend, after a three-year break, Westchester County is reviving Operation Prom is giving away dresses and tuxedos.

Better hurry to register by emailing Hello@PromNationalNetwork.org.. The last day is Sunday, April 30th when dresses only will be available for anyone for a $10 donation.

As an added incentive, the count Bee-Line is offering free bus transportation to the County Center, which is where the dresses and tuxedos will be available. Just show your school ID and tell the driver that you’re looking to take advantage of Operation Prom.

As Earth Month winds down, County Executive Latimer has announced four bills designed to promote environmental justice, expand renewable energy use and insure clean water in county parks.

The Lead Free Parks Act which will create a process for monitoring and remediating drinking water in all County parks to ensure its safety for our children

The Addressing Asthma in Communities of Color Amendment which will create a subcommittee of the African-American Advisory Board dedicated to studying the high rates of Asthma in communities of color

The Renewable Energy Database Act which will allow the County to assist municipalities in their move to create more renewable energy by establishing a database to encourage siting of renewable energy infrastructure on municipal property

The Equity in Environmental Legislation Act which will ensure that all communities are treated fairly when the County is considering any new law in an effort to combat historical cases of violation of environmental justice.

April 29, 2023
