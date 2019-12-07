“What is the Best Gift You Ever Received?”

Inquiring Photographer
by Alexa Brandenberg –
Abby Ward
Sleepy Hollow
“The best gift I ever received was the opportunity to go to college.”
Dimitri Achkar
Sleepy Hollow
“The Holy Spirit. It changed my life.”
Larry Blizard
Dobbs Ferry
“The cowboy suit that I received when I was six in Chicago. I would still like to be a cowboy.”
Paul Spera
Works in Sleepy Hollow
“A puppy when I was 11. He was my first best friend.”
Ruth Goldsmith
Irvington
“My husband. I met him at 13 and he died four weeks ago. His name was Ralph Goldsmith and you should google him.”