Inquiring Photographer

“What is the Best Gift You Ever Received?”

• Bookmarks: 5

Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg – 

Abby Ward
Sleepy Hollow
“The best gift I ever received was the opportunity to go to college.”

Dimitri Achkar
Sleepy Hollow
“The Holy Spirit. It changed my life.”

Larry Blizard
Dobbs Ferry
“The cowboy suit that I received when I was six in Chicago. I would still like to be a cowboy.”

Paul Spera
Works in Sleepy Hollow
“A puppy when I was 11. He was my first best friend.”

Ruth Goldsmith
Irvington
“My husband. I met him at 13 and he died four weeks ago. His name was Ralph Goldsmith and you should google him.”

5 recommended
0 notes
40 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *