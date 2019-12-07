“What is the Best Gift You Ever Received?”

Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg –

Abby Ward

Sleepy Hollow

“The best gift I ever received was the opportunity to go to college.”

Dimitri Achkar

Sleepy Hollow

“The Holy Spirit. It changed my life.”

Larry Blizard

Dobbs Ferry

“The cowboy suit that I received when I was six in Chicago. I would still like to be a cowboy.”

Paul Spera

Works in Sleepy Hollow

“A puppy when I was 11. He was my first best friend.”

Ruth Goldsmith

Irvington

“My husband. I met him at 13 and he died four weeks ago. His name was Ralph Goldsmith and you should google him.”