Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg

Maria Eberhardt

Tarrytown

“The opportunities I have – to go to a private school and all the other things my parents enable me to do.”

Kim Waddell

Tarrytown

“Living in this beautiful town.”

Jorge Ayavaca and Ethan

Sleepy Hollow

“For my family and their health.”

Leon Bajic

Dobbs Ferry

“I am thankful for a loving family.”