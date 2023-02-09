Food in the Rivertowns What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day? Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 February 9, 2023 By Aurora Horn– It’s late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. We’ve taken the liberty of making a list of some of the restaurants in the rivertowns that have special menus for V-Day. There may be others, or you may be content dining at a favorite spot that doesn’t have a special V-Day menu, but these do. Good luck—and enjoy!Advertisement Tarrytown: Goosefeather 49 E Sunnyside Lane Phone: (914) 829-5454 Reservations: resy.com V-Day Menu: Tarry Tavern 27 Main Street Phone: (914) 631-7227 Reservations: resy.com V-Day Menu: It’ll be a surprise Irvington: Red Hat on the River 1 Bridge Street Phone: (914) 591-5888 Reservations: resy.com V-Day Menu: Dobbs Ferry: The Cookery 39 Chestnut Street Phone: 914-305-2336 Reservations: Resy.com V-Day Menu: Harper’s 92 Main Street Phone: (914) 693-2306 Reservations: opentable.com V-Day Menu: Hastings on Hudson: Harvest on Hudson 1 River Street Phone: 914-478-2800 Reservations: harvesthudson.com V-Day Menu: St. George Bistro 155 Southside Avenue Phone: 914-478-1671 Reservations: stgeorgebistro.com or opentable.com V-Day Menu: Maud’s Tavern 149 Southside Avenue Phone: 914-478-2326 Reservations: V-Day Menu: : : Read or leave a comment on this story...Advertisement Food in the Rivertowns What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day? February 9, 2023 By Aurora Horn-- It's late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine's... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Where Art and Coffee Come Together February 8, 2023 Killing time while waiting for that Latte at Tarrytown’s Coffee Labs is made easier by the artwork displayed around the... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Suzanne’s Table in Search of a New Home February 7, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Up and down the village, folks are lamenting the news that by the end of the month,... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Board Promulgates Revised ADU Bill February 4, 2023 Here's the full text of the Board of Trustees' revised proposal for a local law governing Accessory Dwelling Units that... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Trustees Not Ready to Provide Home Port for Fireboat February 4, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- It appears a fireboat that was part of two historic events in New York City will not... Read More Community NewsWestchester News DA Holds Panel on Sexual Predators February 4, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Do you know where your children are? Many parents would answer with relief that their kids are... Read More Government & Politics Shimsky Sworn In (for the Fourth Time) February 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the company of dozens of fellow Westchester Democrats Thursday evening, newly elected Assemblywoman representing the 92nd... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsSpecial Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets January 31, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and... Read More Community NewsTop News Tyre Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally January 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday... Read More Rivertowns Sports First-Year Coach Has Masters School Boys Basketball Team Thinking Big January 29, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Junior guard Adam Bello does not mince words when asked about the recent history of boys’ basketball... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint