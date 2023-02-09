What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day?

February 9, 2023

By Aurora Horn–

It’s late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. We’ve taken the liberty of making a list of some of the restaurants in the rivertowns that have special menus for V-Day. There may be others, or you may be content dining at a favorite spot that doesn’t have a special V-Day menu, but these do.

Good luck—and enjoy!

Tarrytown:

Goosefeather

49 E Sunnyside Lane

Phone: (914) 829-5454

Reservations: resy.com

V-Day Menu:

Tarry Tavern

27 Main Street

Phone: (914) 631-7227

Reservations: resy.com

V-Day Menu: It’ll be a surprise

Irvington:

Red Hat on the River

1 Bridge Street

Phone: (914) 591-5888

Reservations: resy.com

V-Day Menu:

Dobbs Ferry:

The Cookery

39 Chestnut Street

Phone: 914-305-2336

Reservations: Resy.com

V-Day Menu:

Harper’s

92 Main Street

Phone: (914) 693-2306

Reservations: opentable.com

V-Day Menu:

Hastings on Hudson:

Harvest on Hudson

1 River Street

Phone: 914-478-2800

Reservations: harvesthudson.com

V-Day Menu:

St. George Bistro

155 Southside Avenue

Phone: 914-478-1671

Reservations: stgeorgebistro.com or opentable.com

V-Day Menu:

Maud’s Tavern

149 Southside Avenue

Phone: 914-478-2326

Reservations:

V-Day Menu:

