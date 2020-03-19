Westchester School Districts Providing Childcare For Healthcare Workers and First Responders

According to a press release sent out by Westchester County Supervisor, George Latimer, on Thursday, March 19, school districts in Westchester, in conjunction with New York State and Westchester County Government, are opening their doors to the children of healthcare workers and first responders so that those on the ‘front lines’ can continue to do their jobs.

“For the greater good,” Latimer noted, “all school districts in Westchester County are now providing childcare for children ages 5-12 for healthcare workers and first responders (police, fire, EMS, corrections officers and all public health workers) with no other childcare options.”

Those needing to drop off a child must provide proof of employment (such as a work I.D.) at child drop-off. The service is available to all County residents, as well as healthcare workers and first responders who live outside of Westchester County but work in the County. This service is provided regardless if the child attends a private school or a public school. Hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., five days a week.

“This is an important thing we as a County can do to help support these brave men and women who are the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak,” Latimer said. “I want them to be able to focus on their work and know that their children are well taken care of. It’s often said ‘it takes a village’ – today that village is a whole County and we are here to support and care for one another during this difficult and stressful time.”

Participating children will be separated into groups of 10-12 children. Social distancing will be practiced. Each child will have their temperature taken when they are dropped off. No children with any flu-like symptoms may attend. Each room will have an aide and/or teacher present — as well as a nurse. The program will be assigned a full time administrator.

Provisions for younger children (ages 0-5 years-old) are still being worked out. Additional details will be shared when plans are finalized.

Residents should contact individual districts directly for more information.

Ardsley : Concord Road Elementary School

: Concord Road Elementary School Bedford : Mount Kisco Elementary School

: Mount Kisco Elementary School Blind Brook : Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School

: Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street School Bronxville : Bronxville Elementary School

: Bronxville Elementary School Byram Hills : Armonk Children’s Corner

: Armonk Children’s Corner Croton-Harmon : Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School

: Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School Dobbs Ferry : Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School

: Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary School Edgemont : Edgemont High School

: Edgemont High School Greenburgh – North Castle : Kenneth B. Clark Academy

: Kenneth B. Clark Academy Harrison : Harrison Elementary School

: Harrison Elementary School Hastings on Hudson:

o Pre-K to 4th Grade: Hillside Elementary School;

o 5th and 6th Grade: Farragut Middle School

Hendrick Hudson : Hendrick Hudson Elementary School

: Hendrick Hudson Elementary School Irvington : Dows Lane Elementary School

: Dows Lane Elementary School Katonah – Lewisboro : Elementary School

: Elementary School Mount Vernon: Holmes Elementary School

o Additional childcare resources will be provided at Macedonian Baptist Church; Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church and Allen Memorial Church or the Church of God in Christ.

New Rochelle : City School District of New Rochelle’s District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall)

: City School District of New Rochelle’s District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall) Ossining : Park Elementary School

: Park Elementary School Peekskill : Uriah Hill Elementary Schools

: Uriah Hill Elementary Schools Pelham : Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s)

: Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s) Pocantico Hills :

: Rye City : Rye High School or Rye Middle School

: Rye High School or Rye Middle School Somers : Somers Intermediate School

: Somers Intermediate School Tarrytown : John Paulding Elementary School

: John Paulding Elementary School Valhalla : Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School

: Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High School White Plains: Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Yonkers: Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12

o Casimir Pulaski School – 150 Kings Cross, Scarsdale

o Montessori School 31 – 7 Ravenswood Rd

o School 17 – 745 Midland Ave