Health News
Lifestyle
Westchester News

Westchester’s Supplement Superhero

• Bookmarks: 3

Dr. Todd Cooperman prepares to videotape a product summary
May 17, 2021

How a Scarsdale doctor became one of the nation’s leading vitamin watchdogs

 By Sue Treiman–

On a quiet block in Scarsdale, a physician-turned-consumer-superhero has spent two decades helping keep the $36 billion U.S. supplement industry honest. And COVID-19 hasn’t slowed him down.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Tod Cooperman, MD, 58, is founder and president of the Westchester-based ConsumerLab.com, LLC (CL), a leading provider of independent testing and information about health and nutrition products. For 21 years, CL has reviewed and rated more than 100 categories of such supplements; over 6,000 products.

Cooperman has also testified before Congress; raised alarms about tainted products; pinpointed manufacturing deficiencies; and become an unofficial consumer watchdog for the 84 percent of Americans who regularly take supplements. This year, some vitamins, herbal remedies, and treatments touted as COVID-19 preventives were added to that list, with reviews available in CL’s Coronavirus Information Center.

Behind Cooperman’s vigorous pursuit of vitamins? Mom.

“The guiding question when ConsumerLab began was the same as today; what would I tell my mother if she asked which specific supplements were safe,” says Cooperman. Based in White Plains, with an office in Cooperman’s home, and a Vernon, N.J. laboratory, CL maintains an updated A (acai) to Z (zinc) directory of products sold in vitamin stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, discount clubs, catalogs, health care practitioner offices, and other venues. The company’s 12 staffers occupy the space between federally-approved pharmaceuticals and largely unregulated over-the-counter remedies. There, Cooperman knows, pretty much anything can – and does – go.

“The most surprising thing has been realizing how often a manufacturer is simply unaware its product has a problem,” he says.

“We’ve seen vitamins that have up to three times the correct amount of an active ingredient and we’ve seen the opposite, where the ingredient isn’t there at all.”

He cites a popular cooking oil that contained none of the oil it advertised; a women’s multivitamin with high levels of lead; and a leading probiotic that offered only half the listed number of “good”bacterial colonies. Then, there was the undigestible vitamin C tablet.

“We tried to test it but couldn’t break the pill with a hammer or anything else,” Cooperman says. “It couldn’t be metabolized, so it would’ve been completely useless in the body.”

CL’s online-only findings are supported by 90,000 member-subscribers, 84 per cent of whom are consumers, says Cooperman. The rest are universities, libraries, and other institutions. Members can access daily-updated news, major probes that appear several times a month, 600 answers to supplement-related questions, over 1000 recall notices and warnings, and regular explanatory videos. A twice-weekly newsletter reaches over 200,000 people – many, quite vocal.

“And we really listen to what they have to say,” says Cooperman.

During the pandemic. readers asked about products touted as immunity boosters, including vitamin D, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, and elderberry. CL also examined COVID-19-related best-sellers, including masks, pulse oximeters (to measure blood oxygen), air purifiers, and hand sanitizers (which can be deadly).

Cooperman twice brought his concerns about dietary supplement quality to Capitol Hill, testifying before the House of Representatives Committee on Government Reform in 2006 and at the Senate Special Committee on Aging in 2010.

He’s served as a columnist, expert, and industry opinion leader, but never seen patients. At Boston University Medical School, he became so fascinated by the biopharmaceutical industry that, by graduation in 1987, his business aspirations had trumped any interest in a clinical practice. Instead, he launched a company to track consumer satisfaction with some aspects of managed care, while seeking the perfect entrepreneurial opportunity.

It arrived in 1994 when the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) allowed manufacturers to make limited claims about their products’ ability to maintain good health. The law sent vitamin sales soaring but left consumers without reliable information about what they were buying.

“The FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) would occasionally come in like a firefighter to douse flames when there was an obvious problem, but they were otherwise hands-off,” Cooperman says.

That bothered him.

He sold his company, hired a former FDA tester, established his lab, and launched the first independent, scientifically-based /consumer-focused evaluator of supplements. Where the renowned Yonkers-based Consumer Reports sometimes assessed a single supplement, CL would monitor all products, continually and in depth.

“Our goal was to go beyond the best or worst products to drill down to detailed clinical information about whether a product would work or not – including safety concerns and drug interactions,” says Cooperman.

CL (like Consumer Reports) ensured totally objectivity by refusing advertising, payments, or donations, and by purchasing products for testing itself, from neighborhood stores. Manufacturer samples were not allowed.  Subscriptions covered operating costs. (Although CL’s voluntary Quality Certification Program assesses products for a fee, permitting those that pass to display a certification badge. Trusted nonprofit U.S. Pharmacopeia or USP also offers certification but reviews fewer products.)

In the years since DSHEA, the FDA has become somewhat tougher on non-prescription drugs, but Cooperman still considers their efforts “weak and inconsistent.”

That’s not true in the Cooperman home, where his wife and three grown children are routinely drawn into his supplement probes.

“My family’s acutely aware of the pros and cons of every test. It’s common dinner table conversation,” he says.

Cooperman regularly takes Vitamin D when sunshine is scare. He’ll occasionally add vitamin B12 and protein powder, a necessity for a mostly non-meat-eater. He’s such an ardent fan of dietary fiber (in food) that his college-aged kids call him “Fiberman.”

“Every morning I eat two bowls of hot steel cut oats with kasha, fruit, nuts, and Greek yogurt,” he says.

The Fiberman diet helps sustain his energy, but the grateful feedback he gets from subscribers is just as galvanizing.

“The thing we most commonly hear is that CL is their go-to source before buying these products,” says Cooperman. “That makes me and my CL colleagues feel great; motivated, and focused.”

And, he adds, it’s reassuring to moms, too.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Westchester’s Supplement Superhero

Westchester’s Supplement Superhero

May 17, 2021
How a Scarsdale doctor became one of the nation’s leading vitamin watchdogs  By Sue Treiman-- On a quiet block in...
Read More
Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday

Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday

May 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt--- Residents will vote to pass or reject 2021-22 school district budgets and elect board of education trustees...
Read More
Tarrytown Poised to Close Main Street For Dining On 12 Saturday Nights—And Maybe Approve Parklets

Tarrytown Poised to Close Main Street For Dining On 12 Saturday Nights—And Maybe Approve Parklets

May 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At their May 17 Board meeting, Tarrytown Trustees are expected to approve the closure of Main Street...
Read More
Playa Bowls Grand Opening Saturday, May 15 in Tarrytown

Playa Bowls Grand Opening Saturday, May 15 in Tarrytown

May 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- “Welcome to Pineapple Land” On Main Street, where customers can enjoy a dizzying variety of superfruit bowls...
Read More
Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease

Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease

May 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A lacrosse game fundraiser to benefit an 11-year-old Dobbs Ferry boy who suffers from a rare and...
Read More
Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

May 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local seniors were among 2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners named this week that were chosen from...
Read More
Transfiguration School Students Connect with International Space Station

Transfiguration School Students Connect with International Space Station

May 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Middle school students at The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown spoke with astronauts aboard the International Space Station...
Read More
Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!

Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!

May 11, 2021
After what will have been 446 days of closure due to the pandemic, Jazz Forum Arts will reopen its Jazz...
Read More
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

May 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr....
Read More
Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

May 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan’s Landing Park...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
358 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *