WESTCHESTER’S REGION INCHES CLOSER TO RE-OPENING

By Barrett Seaman

As a fourth region of the state qualified to begin re-opening as of this weekend, Westchester County’s metrics continued to move close to meeting the seven criteria laid out by the state. There are only 2,985 active cases of COVID-19 in the county; hospitalizations are down to 498, and seven residents died in the last 24 hours. In the four rivertown villages, there are now only 116 active cases, with Dobbs Ferry accounting for 51 of those.

The North Country, which essentially means the Adirondack region, reached its seventh metric overnight and joins the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and the Mohawk Valley in being able to open qualified manufacturing and construction businesses as of Friday.

The Mid-Hudson region has yet to meet two of the seven metrics: a 14-day steady decline in hospital deaths and less than two-per-100,000 new hospitalizations. At his Wednesday briefing, County Executive George Latimer acknowledged that, technically speaking, the county has only one three-day rolling average of declining deaths, meaning that it will be another 11 days before it could qualifiy. However, he cited a one day “spike” during the previous week that broke what had been a steady decline and indicated that the Mid-Hudson region as a whole would appeal to the state health department to evaluate that as an anomaly, thereby cutting the rolling deficit down to a few days.

The state has created a Regional Monitoring Dashboard that gives daily updates on how each of the ten regions are doing in their efforts to meet the seven metrics. It can be accessed at https://forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard.