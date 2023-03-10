Sponsor
  • ad: Re-Elect Mayor Ken Wray
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Environmental News
Greenburgh News

Westchester Power’s Doubled Electricity Charge Burns Consumers

• Bookmarks: 10 • Comments: 1

It's wise to check the fine print in your utility bills
March 10, 2023

By Alexander Roberts–

Timing is everything.

For most of 2022, Westchester Power, a program of the non-profit consortium Sustainable Westchester, provided low fixed rate electricity to 29 local governments and 40% of residents. They were able to do so because of their aggregated buying power.  Environmentally conscious customers could also feel good because the power source is renewable energy such as hydro-power and wind. While all Con Edison consumers must pay a delivery fee per kilowatt-hour to the utility, they are encouraged to choose as their supplier an Energy Services Company, or ESCO.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

A Good Deal Unravels

To be sure, Westchester Power customers had reason to feel good for most of the year, since they were paying a fixed rate of 7.48 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared to Con Edison’s fluctuating standard supply rate that averaged about 10.52 cents—41% higher, according to data submitted to The Hudson Independent by Con Ed. Con Ed’s supply also comes primarily from fossil fuels.

Unfortunately, these same customers received a rude awakening when they got their November 2022 bills. That was when a new rate negotiated by Westchester Power kicked in: 15.218 cents per kilowatt hour, locked in until October 2024—more than double the previous supply charge. That change is sending hundreds of Westchester customers back to Con Ed, whose fluctuating supply cost has remained far lower. Con Ed’s rate for December 2022, for example, was 9.53 cents.

A hypothetical Con Ed customer using 500 kWh for the month would have paid $47.65. Had that same customer used Westchester Power, he would have forked over $76.40—fully 60% more.

Besieged with complaints from residents, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner recently began publicizing the rate differential each month on the town’s website. While the price gap for the latest billing period—January 4 through February 3—declined, the standard Con Ed supply charge was 12.03 cents, which meant the ESCO rate of 15.28 cents was still 27% higher.

In defense of the new rate, Dan Welsh, program director for Westchester Power, points out that it was negotiated at a time of great uncertainty in the energy markets due to the war in Ukraine and boycotts of Russian fuels. Moreover, he notes, it is still possible for Con Ed’s fluctuating rates to exceed his ESCO’s current fixed price in the future.

While utilities operating in the state are required to publish rates and rate changes on customers’ bills, they are not obvious. Greenburgh Supervisor Feiner feels strongly that everyone using Westchester Power should be informed that the cost of their electricity has doubled and that they have the option to switch providers. In a letter to Welsh released on March 8th, Feiner asks, “Would Sustainable [Westchester] be willing to pay for a postcard that would highlight the recent rates and remind everyone that they could opt out?”

Feiner also observes that many seniors and other residents on fixed incomes “don’t read the town website and really can’t afford the higher rates.” Because of long phone delays for consumers trying to contact Westchester Power (this reporter was put on a two-hour hold), Feiner has offered to help people opt out if they choose by emailing him at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. The Supervisor has also invited Westchester Power’s Welsh to meet with the Greenburgh Town Board at the Tuesday, March 14th work session.  Welsh has agreed. The meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Westchester Power (Constellation New Energy) is not the only ESCO option available. New York State’s official website for comparing ESCOs, “NYS Power to Choose” (https://documents.dps.ny.gov/PTC/home) shows 62 available ESCO offers for Greenburgh zip codes, though only 12 offer fixed price contracts to deliver 100% renewable energy to residents within zip code 10591. Their pricing ranges from a low of 11.49 cents per kWh to a high of 19.9 cents. Half were priced higher than Westchester Power’s 15.28 cents rate and half lower. In contrast, companies providing non-renewable power had fixed rate offers ranging from 10.43 cents to 13.9 cents, or roughly 25% less cost than renewable power.

Comparing Your Supply Rate to Con Ed’s

To compare your rate with what Con Ed charges, log onto your account on Con Ed’s website and go to “Account and Billing.”

From there, select the sub-heading,  “Bill History & Assistance,” which lists all of your bills by month. At the top of page two of each bill, you will see “Your Supply Charges,” detailing what you paid per kWh.

If you are a Westchester Power customer, you can compare your rate with what you would have paid with Con Ed’s supply charge since November by skipping the above step and going to “Account and Billing,” and the subcategory “Manage My Account.”    There, you may access Con Ed’s monthly rates by scrolling down to “Your Market Rates,” and clicking on “Rate Calculator.” Click on the “Calculate” button to access month by month.

For the latest billing period (January through February), you will get something that looks like the graphic below, which you may compare to the 15.28 cents charged by Westchester Power. The chart includes customers paying for electricity based upon a “voluntary” plan charging more for peak hours, and less for off-peak.

Con Edison Market Supply Charge for a Tarrytown consumer­ January 4-February 3, 2023 from Con Edison website

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Danger + Opportunity

Danger + Opportunity

March 11, 2023
Returning Crisis to its diseased roots Krista Madsen is the author behind wordsmithery shop, Sleepy Hollow, inK., and produces the Home|body...
Read More
Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board

Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board

March 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats held their nominating convention on Zoom March 9th, endorsing candidates for mayor and two trustee...
Read More
When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’

When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’

March 10, 2023
By W.B. King-- On his 2022 critically acclaimed record, ‘Flicted, three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby did something he’s never done...
Read More
Westchester Power’s Doubled Electricity Charge Burns Consumers

Westchester Power’s Doubled Electricity Charge Burns Consumers

March 10, 2023
By Alexander Roberts-- Timing is everything. For most of 2022, Westchester Power, a program of the non-profit consortium Sustainable Westchester,...
Read More
Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

March 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs...
Read More
A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously

A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously

March 7, 2023
By Aurora Horn— Meet Alexa Murphy, a 16-year-old junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and a resident of...
Read More
Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years

Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years

March 6, 2023
By Krista Madsen--  This is the third and last installment excerpt from a new introduction by Krista Madsen for Washington...
Read More
Art for the Elderly–Assisted by AI

Art for the Elderly–Assisted by AI

March 6, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- A picture is worth a thousand words, they say. At the Andrus on Hudson Nursing Home, folks...
Read More
Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical

Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical

March 4, 2023
For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration...
Read More
Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

March 1, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On March 2, Bloomy Cheese & Provisions will cut the ribbon on their new Dobbs Ferry store,...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
991 views
bookmark icon