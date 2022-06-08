Advertisement
Westchester Power Pauses its CCA

June 8, 2022

Westchester Power – the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to most of our Rivertowns’ homes – is “pausing” at the end of its current contract term for participants in the Con Edison service territory. (Check your Con Edison bill to see if your energy supplier (ESCO) is listed as Constellation, the supplier used by Westchester Power, to see if this applies to you.)

Effective Friday, July 1st, participants who receive either the 100% Renewable or Standard electricity supply offering through Westchester Power’s Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) in the Con Edison utility territory will begin reverting to the default Con Edison electricity supply.

Unless you are already subscribed to a different ESCO, you will be automatically transitioned into the Con Edison default electricity supply and be billed for electricity at their variable rate. You will receive a notification card from Con Edison in June regarding your impending switch over to their supply.

Starting in your July billing cycle, you will receive Con Edison’s electrical supply and be billed at their monthly rates with no interruption of service, receiving your first bill under that supply in late July/August.

Ahead of the restart of Westchester Power supply, you will be notified through the mail regarding the new contract terms and have the opportunity to opt out or change supply options, should you wish, before automatically re-enrolling.

While Westchester Power does not yet know the date its electricity supply will restart in your area or what the new rates will be, you will be notified ahead of that resumption once that is established, and they will post updates at https://sustainablewestchester.org/wp/coned .

 

 

