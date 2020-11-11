Westchester Pollinators Newsletter Singles Out Tarrytown

November 11, 2020

As part of its campaign to promote a superhighway for birds and bees in their quest to build a better world, Westchester Pollinators has this to say about Tarrytown’s role in the campaign:

Did you know that Tarrytown is considered one of the prettiest towns in the USA? Many of us know the iconic Music Hall and the village’s lovely downtown streets.But Tarrytown is also becoming a favorite pollinator destination. On October 28 The board of trustees in Tarrytown endorsed a Pollinator Protection Resolution brought forward to them by the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council. This is as far as we know, the first official ‘pollinator’ resolution in Westchester.We encourage you to have a look at the resolution. The wording is simple, and it might not be too hard to convince your own town board to adopt this resolution as well. For a copy of the resolution click here >. To learn more about the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council, and ask them how they managed to get the resolution undersigned click here >The resolution isn’t the only initiative in this lovely river town that makes us and the pollinators happy:

The Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club

The Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club organizes community projects in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. A little more than a year ago it inaugurated its pollinator garden at Neperan Park with help from National Garden and the Rotary Club.

To follow the Club’s activities join their Facebook group, click here >

The Scenic Hudson River Walk

Scenic Hudson partnered with the village and the county to deconstruct an 80-year old asphalt plant and turn the prime waterfront site into a public park offering magnificent views stretching to the Manhattan skyline. The park has an “eco-corridor” filled with native plants. It is open for the public dawn to dusk, but of course, the pollinators are welcome any time.

Clio’s Pollinator Garden

Our favorite pollinator supporters? Kids who don’t wait for the grown ups, but just pick up a shovel and start their own project. That is exactly what Clio did. With some help from the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council Clio adopted a neglected raised-bed garden on the south side of the Tarrytown Neighborhood House and turned it into a small paradise for bees and butterflies. To watch a presentation of Clio’s initiative click here >

