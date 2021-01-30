Community Board

Westchester Looking to Hire Summer Lifeguards

WANTED: summer life guards
January 30, 2021

It’s a hopeful sign—or at least a reflection of confidence on the part of Westchester officials—that the county is now recruiting lifeguards for its four public pools and two public beaches.

Applicants must be 16 years or older, possess a current certificate for American Red Cross Lifeguarding/First Aid and CPR/AED for Lifeguards (or its equivalent) and pass the Westchester County practical skills test. The county parks department offers new guards waterfront training for the option to guard at either a pool or beach.

Those applying must be able to work at various locations, including Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers, The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers, Willson’s Waves Pool in Mount Vernon, as well as Croton Point Park Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Playland Beach in Rye—if waterfront certified.

For those concerned about COVID-19 exposure, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation says it will continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic and expects to have safety measures in place this year similar to last summer, including increased sanitization, limited capacity and timed ticketing for Westchester County residents.

For more information visit https://parks.westchestergov.com/job-opportunities/lifeguards-wanted or contact the County’s aquatics team at prc-aquatics@westchestergov.com.

